We’re recuperating from a busy pre-Halloween weekend. Megan’s back from Savannah and has the low-down on one of the South’s biggest film festivals. Joey visited Boston, did some sightseeing, and saw Aftersun. Clarence took it easy this weekend but was able to catch a few things here and there. We all regroup on the fall film season and start planning for next week’s Fantasy Oscar Pool trade round. That is after we’re back some a quick jaunt to Sicily with HBO and Mike White’s The White Lotus. How does the second of the anthology series treat us? Are we bewitched or befuddled by its Italian charms?

As always, we close with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

