The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) today announced the inaugural nominations for the new Children’s & Family Emmy® Awards. The awards mark the first standalone expansion of the Emmy Award competition since the Sports Emmy Awards and the News & Documentary Emmy Awards were launched in 1979 and establishes a dedicated ceremony separate from the Daytime Emmy Awards, which previously held the children’s and family programming categories.

Disney+’s The Mysterious Benedict Society led nominations followed by HBO Max’s Sesame Street and Netflix’s Heartstopper.

The awards will be announced over two nights in December: Creative Arts on December 10 and the remaining categories on December 11.

Here are the nominees:

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL SERIES

Helpsters Apple TV+

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Game Edition

HBO Max

Sesame Street HBO Max

Tab Time YouTube Originals

Waffles + Mochi Netflix

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING SERIES

The Astronauts Nickelodeon

The Baby-Sitters Club Netflix

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Apple TV+

Raising Dion Netflix

Secrets of Sulphur Springs Disney Channel

OUTSTANDING YOUNG TEEN SERIES

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Disney+

First Day Hulu

Heartstopper Netflix

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series Disney Channel

The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+

OUTSTANDING FICTION SPECIAL

Better Nate Than Ever Disney+

Muppets Haunted Mansion Disney+

See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special

HBO Max

Sneakerella Disney+

Spin Disney Channel

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast Netflix

OUTSTANDING NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Hi I’m Sevy Magnolia Network

Kids Baking Championship Food Network

Nick News Nickelodeon

Sesame Street in Communities: Talking About Race

YouTube.com

Who Are You, Charlie Brown? Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL ANIMATED SERIES

Ada Twist, Scientist Netflix

Molly of Denali PBS

Octonauts: Above & Beyond Netflix

Santiago of the Seas Nickelodeon

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum PBS

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED SERIES

City of Ghosts Netflix

The Cuphead Show! Netflix

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Disney+

Star Trek: Prodigy Paramount+

A Tale Dark & Grimm Netflix

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS ANIMATED PROGRAM

El Deafo Apple TV+

Hilda and the Mountain King Netflix

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Amazon Prime Video

Maya and the Three Netflix

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans Netflix

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM PROGRAM

Ciao Alberto Disney+

Little Bird Vimeo

Rhymes through Times Noggin

Sesame Street in Communities – Explaining Race | #ComingTogether

YouTube.com

We the People Netflix

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE MEDIA

Cat Burglar Netflix

In Space with Markiplier YouTube Originals

Madrid Noir Oculus TV

Namoo Baobab Studios

Paper Birds Oculus TV

OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

CHOOSE KINDNESS Campaign ABC

Dragons: The Nine Realms Hulu and Peacock

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Netflix

Maya and the Three Netflix

My Squishy Little Dumplings Nickelodeon

PBS KIDS: “You Taught Me” Brand Campaign PBS

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson Heartstopper Netflix

Loretta Devine as M’Dear Family Reunion Netflix

Mark Feuerstein as Watson Brewer The Baby-Sitters Club Netflix

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring Heartstopper Netflix

Alicia Silverstone as Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer The Baby-Sitters Club Netflix

Rueby Wood as Nate Better Nate Than Ever Disney+

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Adeel Akhtar as Aditya Singh Sweet Tooth Netflix

Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd Sweet Tooth Netflix

Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent Heartstopper Netflix

William Gao as Tao Xu Heartstopper Netflix

Lisa Kudrow as Aunt Heidi Better Nate Than Ever Disney+

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Malia Baker as Mary Anne Spier The Baby-Sitters Club Netflix

Quinn Copeland as Izzy Punky Brewster Peacock

Sammi Haney as Esperanza Raising Dion Netflix

Momona Tamada as Claudia Kishi The Baby-Sitters Club Netflix

Ja’Siah Young as Dion Warren Raising Dion Netflix

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE IN PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Olivia Colman as Sarah Nelson Heartstopper Netflix

Chris Diamontopoulos as Owen Quinn Ghostwriter Apple TV+

Sharon Lawrence as Susan Punky Brewster Peacock

Randall Park as Dr. Choi Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Disney+

Gina Rodriguez as Grown-Up Elena Diary of a Future President Disney+

OUTSTANDING VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

David Errigo Jr. as Dudley Ridley Jones Netflix

Eden Espinosa as The Queen of Hearts Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Disney Junior

Michael Luwoye as Wavey Jones Baby Shark’s Big Show! Nickelodeon

Daniel Ross as Donald Duck Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas Disney Junior

Sherri Shepherd as Queen Fastine Blaze and the Monster Machines Nickelodeon

OUTSTANDING VOICE PERFORMANCE IN AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny, Marvin the Martian, Daffy Duck, Tweety Looney Tunes Cartoons HBO/HBO Max

Grey Delisle as Lola, Lana, Lily, Meryl, Cheryl, Scoots, Mopes & Mrs. BernardoÂ The Loud House Nickelodeon

Mark Hamill as Skeletor Masters of the Universe: Revelation Netflix

Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants SpongeBob SquarePants Nickelodeon

Frank Welker as Himself, Fred and Scooby Scooby-Doo And Guess Who? Cartoon Network

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER VOICE PERFORMER IN AN ANIMATED OR PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Asher Bishop as Lincoln Loud The Loud House Nickelodeon

Tucker Chandler as Alex Madagascar: A Little Wild Hulu and Peacock

Kyrie McAlpin as Emma Doug Unplugs Apple TV+

Amir O’Neil as Marty Madagascar: A Little Wild Hulu and Peacock

Andy Walken as Young Durpleton Centaurworld Netflix

OUTSTANDING HOST

Tabitha Brown Tab Time YouTube Originals

Recker Eans, Dylan Gilmer, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Olivia Perez The Kids Tonight Show Peacock

Dame Helen Mirren Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Cartoon Network I TBS

Jack McBrayer Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show Apple TV+

Coyote Peterson Coyote Peterson’s Wild Field Trip YouTube Originals

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PRESCHOOL OR CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

The Baby-Sitters Club Netflix

See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special HBO Max

Sesame Street HBO Max

Waffles + Mochi Netflix

Who Are You, Charlie Brown? Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Better Nate Than Ever Disney+

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Disney+

Heartstopper Netflix

The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+ Sweet Tooth Netflix

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Ada Twist, Scientist Netflix

Alma’s Way PBS

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood PBS

Molly of Denali PBS

Muppet Babies Disney Junior

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Amphibia Disney Channel

City of Ghosts Netflix

Dug Days Disney+

Karma’s World Netflix

Maya and the Three Netflix

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM

The Baby-Sitters Club Netflix

The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+

Sneakerella Disney+

Spin Disney Channel

Sweet Tooth Netflix

Who Are You, Charlie Brown? Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM

Raven’s Home Disney+

The Quest Disney+

Sesame Street HBO Max

Top Chef Family Style Peacock

Zero Chill Netflix

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Ada Twist, Scientist Netflix

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood PBS

Go! Go! Cory Carson Netflix

Muppet Babies Disney Junior

Stillwater Apple TV+

Storybots: Learn to Read Netflix

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Arlo the Alligator Boy Netflix

Carmen Sandiego Netflix

Ciao Alberto Disney+

City of Ghosts Netflix

Dug Days Disney+

Hilda and the Mountain King Netflix

OUTSTANDING VOICE DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED SERIES

Amphibia Disney Channel

Centaurworld Netflix

Hilda and the Mountain King Netflix

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Disney+ Summer Camp Island HBO/HBO Max

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Better Nate Than Ever Disney+

The J Team Paramount+

The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+ Ruby and the Well BYUtv

Sneakerella Disney+

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Cat Burglar Netflix

Looney Tunes Cartoons HBO/HBO Max

Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), with Love

Apple TV+

The Tom & Jerry Show Boomerang

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse Disney+

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG

“Friends with a Penguin” Sesame Street HBO Max

“If You Have a Dream” Fancy Nancy Disney Junior

“In Your Shoes” Sneakerella Disney+

“It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown” It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown Apple TV+

“Kicks” Sneakerella Disney+

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Donkey Hodie PBS

Endlings Hulu

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Cartoon Network I TBS

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series Disney Channel

Sesame Street HBO Max

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIVE ACTION SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM

Better Nate Than Ever Disney+

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Apple TV+

The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+

Sneakerella Disney+

Waffles + Mochi Netflix

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIVE ACTION MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM

Bunk’d Disney Channel

Family Reunion Netflix

Just Roll With It Disney Channel

Punky Brewster Peacock

Raven’s Home Disney+

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Apple TV+

Sneakerella Disney+

Sweet Tooth Netflix

The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+

Who Are You, Charlie Brown? Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM

Making Fun Netflix

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Game Edition

HBO Max

Sesame Street HBO Max

The Quest Disney+

Top Chef Family Style Peacock

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Beepers Cartoon Network

Go! Go! Cory Carson Netflix

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire Netflix

Stillwater Apple TV+

Trash Truck Netflix

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Ciao Alberto Disney+

Dug Days Disney+

Maya and the Three Netflix

Monsters at Work Disney+

Olaf Presents Disney+

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

The Astronauts Nickelodeon

Raising Dion Netflix

Scaredy Cats Netflix

Sweet Tooth Netflix

The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

City of Ghosts Netflix

Go! Go! Cory Carson Netflix

Mecha Builders HBO Max

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire Netflix

Octonauts: Above & Beyond Netflix

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Ciao Alberto Disney+

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Amazon Prime Video

Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales Disney+

Maya and the Three Netflix

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans Netflix

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Endlings Hulu

The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+

Raising Dion Netflix

Sweet Tooth Netflix

Waffles + Mochi Netflix

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHICS

Big Nate Paramount+

The Ghost and Molly McGee Disney Channel

Green Eggs and Ham Netflix

Hilda and the Mountain King Netflix

The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Better Nate Than Ever Disney+

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Disney+

Heartstopper Netflix

Muppets Haunted Mansion Disney+

Sweet Tooth Netflix

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Big Nate Paramount+

Centaurworld Netflix

Go! Go! Cory Carson Netflix

Monsters at Work Disney+

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Disney+

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

The Barbarian and the Troll Nickelodeon

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Apple TV+

Muppets Haunted Mansion Disney+

The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+

Sneakerella Disney+

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series Disney Channel

The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+

Odd Squad PBS

Raven’s Home Disney Channel

Sneakerella Disney+

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

The Baby-Sitters Club Netflix

The Canterville Ghost BYUtv

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder Paramount+

Heartstopper Netflix

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series Disney Channel

Sneakerella Disney+

Warped! Nickelodeon

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, HAIR AND MAKEUP

Danger Force Nickelodeon

Muppets Haunted Mansion Disney+

Odd Squad PBS

The Quest Disney+

Sweet Tooth Netflix

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Better Nate Than Ever Disney+

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder Paramount+

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series Disney Channel

The J Team Paramount+

Siwas Dance Pop Revolution Peacock

Sneakerella Disney+

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION

Danger Force Nickelodeon

Endlings Hulu

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder Paramount+

Raising Dion Netflix

Side Hustle Nickelodeon