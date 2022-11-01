The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) today announced the inaugural nominations for the new Children’s & Family Emmy® Awards. The awards mark the first standalone expansion of the Emmy Award competition since the Sports Emmy Awards and the News & Documentary Emmy Awards were launched in 1979 and establishes a dedicated ceremony separate from the Daytime Emmy Awards, which previously held the children’s and family programming categories.
Disney+’s The Mysterious Benedict Society led nominations followed by HBO Max’s Sesame Street and Netflix’s Heartstopper.
The awards will be announced over two nights in December: Creative Arts on December 10 and the remaining categories on December 11.
Here are the nominees:
OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL SERIES
Helpsters Apple TV+
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Game Edition
HBO Max
Sesame Street HBO Max
Tab Time YouTube Originals
Waffles + Mochi Netflix
OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING SERIES
The Astronauts Nickelodeon
The Baby-Sitters Club Netflix
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Apple TV+
Raising Dion Netflix
Secrets of Sulphur Springs Disney Channel
OUTSTANDING YOUNG TEEN SERIES
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Disney+
First Day Hulu
Heartstopper Netflix
High School Musical: The Musical – The Series Disney Channel
The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+
OUTSTANDING FICTION SPECIAL
Better Nate Than Ever Disney+
Muppets Haunted Mansion Disney+
See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special
HBO Max
Sneakerella Disney+
Spin Disney Channel
Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast Netflix
OUTSTANDING NON-FICTION PROGRAM
Hi I’m Sevy Magnolia Network
Kids Baking Championship Food Network
Nick News Nickelodeon
Sesame Street in Communities: Talking About Race
YouTube.com
Who Are You, Charlie Brown? Apple TV+
OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL ANIMATED SERIES
Ada Twist, Scientist Netflix
Molly of Denali PBS
Octonauts: Above & Beyond Netflix
Santiago of the Seas Nickelodeon
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum PBS
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED SERIES
City of Ghosts Netflix
The Cuphead Show! Netflix
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Disney+
Star Trek: Prodigy Paramount+
A Tale Dark & Grimm Netflix
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS ANIMATED PROGRAM
El Deafo Apple TV+
Hilda and the Mountain King Netflix
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Amazon Prime Video
Maya and the Three Netflix
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans Netflix
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM PROGRAM
Ciao Alberto Disney+
Little Bird Vimeo
Rhymes through Times Noggin
Sesame Street in Communities – Explaining Race | #ComingTogether
YouTube.com
We the People Netflix
OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE MEDIA
Cat Burglar Netflix
In Space with Markiplier YouTube Originals
Madrid Noir Oculus TV
Namoo Baobab Studios
Paper Birds Oculus TV
OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT
CHOOSE KINDNESS Campaign ABC
Dragons: The Nine Realms Hulu and Peacock
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Netflix
Maya and the Three Netflix
My Squishy Little Dumplings Nickelodeon
PBS KIDS: “You Taught Me” Brand Campaign PBS
OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Kit Connor as Nick Nelson Heartstopper Netflix
Loretta Devine as M’Dear Family Reunion Netflix
Mark Feuerstein as Watson Brewer The Baby-Sitters Club Netflix
Joe Locke as Charlie Spring Heartstopper Netflix
Alicia Silverstone as Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer The Baby-Sitters Club Netflix
Rueby Wood as Nate Better Nate Than Ever Disney+
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Adeel Akhtar as Aditya Singh Sweet Tooth Netflix
Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd Sweet Tooth Netflix
Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent Heartstopper Netflix
William Gao as Tao Xu Heartstopper Netflix
Lisa Kudrow as Aunt Heidi Better Nate Than Ever Disney+
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Malia Baker as Mary Anne Spier The Baby-Sitters Club Netflix
Quinn Copeland as Izzy Punky Brewster Peacock
Sammi Haney as Esperanza Raising Dion Netflix
Momona Tamada as Claudia Kishi The Baby-Sitters Club Netflix
Ja’Siah Young as Dion Warren Raising Dion Netflix
OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE IN PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Olivia Colman as Sarah Nelson Heartstopper Netflix
Chris Diamontopoulos as Owen Quinn Ghostwriter Apple TV+
Sharon Lawrence as Susan Punky Brewster Peacock
Randall Park as Dr. Choi Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Disney+
Gina Rodriguez as Grown-Up Elena Diary of a Future President Disney+
OUTSTANDING VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
David Errigo Jr. as Dudley Ridley Jones Netflix
Eden Espinosa as The Queen of Hearts Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Disney Junior
Michael Luwoye as Wavey Jones Baby Shark’s Big Show! Nickelodeon
Daniel Ross as Donald Duck Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas Disney Junior
Sherri Shepherd as Queen Fastine Blaze and the Monster Machines Nickelodeon
OUTSTANDING VOICE PERFORMANCE IN AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny, Marvin the Martian, Daffy Duck, Tweety Looney Tunes Cartoons HBO/HBO Max
Grey Delisle as Lola, Lana, Lily, Meryl, Cheryl, Scoots, Mopes & Mrs. BernardoÂ The Loud House Nickelodeon
Mark Hamill as Skeletor Masters of the Universe: Revelation Netflix
Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants SpongeBob SquarePants Nickelodeon
Frank Welker as Himself, Fred and Scooby Scooby-Doo And Guess Who? Cartoon Network
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER VOICE PERFORMER IN AN ANIMATED OR PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
Asher Bishop as Lincoln Loud The Loud House Nickelodeon
Tucker Chandler as Alex Madagascar: A Little Wild Hulu and Peacock
Kyrie McAlpin as Emma Doug Unplugs Apple TV+
Amir O’Neil as Marty Madagascar: A Little Wild Hulu and Peacock
Andy Walken as Young Durpleton Centaurworld Netflix
OUTSTANDING HOST
Tabitha Brown Tab Time YouTube Originals
Recker Eans, Dylan Gilmer, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Olivia Perez The Kids Tonight Show Peacock
Dame Helen Mirren Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Cartoon Network I TBS
Jack McBrayer Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show Apple TV+
Coyote Peterson Coyote Peterson’s Wild Field Trip YouTube Originals
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PRESCHOOL OR CHILDREN’S PROGRAM
The Baby-Sitters Club Netflix
See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special HBO Max
Sesame Street HBO Max
Waffles + Mochi Netflix
Who Are You, Charlie Brown? Apple TV+
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Better Nate Than Ever Disney+
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Disney+
Heartstopper Netflix
The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+ Sweet Tooth Netflix
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
Ada Twist, Scientist Netflix
Alma’s Way PBS
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood PBS
Molly of Denali PBS
Muppet Babies Disney Junior
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Amphibia Disney Channel
City of Ghosts Netflix
Dug Days Disney+
Karma’s World Netflix
Maya and the Three Netflix
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM
The Baby-Sitters Club Netflix
The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+
Sneakerella Disney+
Spin Disney Channel
Sweet Tooth Netflix
Who Are You, Charlie Brown? Apple TV+
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM
Raven’s Home Disney+
The Quest Disney+
Sesame Street HBO Max
Top Chef Family Style Peacock
Zero Chill Netflix
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
Ada Twist, Scientist Netflix
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood PBS
Go! Go! Cory Carson Netflix
Muppet Babies Disney Junior
Stillwater Apple TV+
Storybots: Learn to Read Netflix
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Arlo the Alligator Boy Netflix
Carmen Sandiego Netflix
Ciao Alberto Disney+
City of Ghosts Netflix
Dug Days Disney+
Hilda and the Mountain King Netflix
OUTSTANDING VOICE DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED SERIES
Amphibia Disney Channel
Centaurworld Netflix
Hilda and the Mountain King Netflix
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Disney+ Summer Camp Island HBO/HBO Max
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
Better Nate Than Ever Disney+
The J Team Paramount+
The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+ Ruby and the Well BYUtv
Sneakerella Disney+
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Cat Burglar Netflix
Looney Tunes Cartoons HBO/HBO Max
Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), with Love
Apple TV+
The Tom & Jerry Show Boomerang
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse Disney+
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG
“Friends with a Penguin” Sesame Street HBO Max
“If You Have a Dream” Fancy Nancy Disney Junior
“In Your Shoes” Sneakerella Disney+
“It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown” It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown Apple TV+
“Kicks” Sneakerella Disney+
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
Donkey Hodie PBS
Endlings Hulu
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Cartoon Network I TBS
High School Musical: The Musical – The Series Disney Channel
Sesame Street HBO Max
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIVE ACTION SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM
Better Nate Than Ever Disney+
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Apple TV+
The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+
Sneakerella Disney+
Waffles + Mochi Netflix
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIVE ACTION MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM
Bunk’d Disney Channel
Family Reunion Netflix
Just Roll With It Disney Channel
Punky Brewster Peacock
Raven’s Home Disney+
OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Apple TV+
Sneakerella Disney+
Sweet Tooth Netflix
The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+
Who Are You, Charlie Brown? Apple TV+
OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM
Making Fun Netflix
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Game Edition
HBO Max
Sesame Street HBO Max
The Quest Disney+
Top Chef Family Style Peacock
OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
Beepers Cartoon Network
Go! Go! Cory Carson Netflix
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire Netflix
Stillwater Apple TV+
Trash Truck Netflix
OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Ciao Alberto Disney+
Dug Days Disney+
Maya and the Three Netflix
Monsters at Work Disney+
Olaf Presents Disney+
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
The Astronauts Nickelodeon
Raising Dion Netflix
Scaredy Cats Netflix
Sweet Tooth Netflix
The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
City of Ghosts Netflix
Go! Go! Cory Carson Netflix
Mecha Builders HBO Max
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire Netflix
Octonauts: Above & Beyond Netflix
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Ciao Alberto Disney+
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Amazon Prime Video
Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales Disney+
Maya and the Three Netflix
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans Netflix
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
Endlings Hulu
The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+
Raising Dion Netflix
Sweet Tooth Netflix
Waffles + Mochi Netflix
OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHICS
Big Nate Paramount+
The Ghost and Molly McGee Disney Channel
Green Eggs and Ham Netflix
Hilda and the Mountain King Netflix
The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
Better Nate Than Ever Disney+
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Disney+
Heartstopper Netflix
Muppets Haunted Mansion Disney+
Sweet Tooth Netflix
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Big Nate Paramount+
Centaurworld Netflix
Go! Go! Cory Carson Netflix
Monsters at Work Disney+
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Disney+
OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN
The Barbarian and the Troll Nickelodeon
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Apple TV+
Muppets Haunted Mansion Disney+
The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+
Sneakerella Disney+
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING
High School Musical: The Musical – The Series Disney Channel
The Mysterious Benedict Society Disney+
Odd Squad PBS
Raven’s Home Disney Channel
Sneakerella Disney+
OUTSTANDING MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
The Baby-Sitters Club Netflix
The Canterville Ghost BYUtv
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder Paramount+
Heartstopper Netflix
High School Musical: The Musical – The Series Disney Channel
Sneakerella Disney+
Warped! Nickelodeon
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, HAIR AND MAKEUP
Danger Force Nickelodeon
Muppets Haunted Mansion Disney+
Odd Squad PBS
The Quest Disney+
Sweet Tooth Netflix
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY
Better Nate Than Ever Disney+
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder Paramount+
High School Musical: The Musical – The Series Disney Channel
The J Team Paramount+
Siwas Dance Pop Revolution Peacock
Sneakerella Disney+
OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION
Danger Force Nickelodeon
Endlings Hulu
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder Paramount+
Raising Dion Netflix
Side Hustle Nickelodeon