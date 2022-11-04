In the Oscar punditry world, we have our own version of “if you know, you know.” That means we put everything together and come up with a conclusion that makes sense. The factors that decide this vary. It can sometimes be that someone has given an unequivocal performance. It’s a performance that’s so good no one will dispute the win – like Helen Mirren in The Queen.

Sometimes overdue status drives a consensus among pundits on which actress should win. We saw that with Glenn Close and The Wife. She lost to Olivia Colman because The Favourite had all of the “top of the ticket” nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. The Wife did not. The only thing that would have handed Close the win would have been love for her personally or love for her character.

Recently, identity has come strongly into play as Hollywood and the Oscars fundamentally altered how they decide who should win awards. Readers of this site know that this was the main focus of conversation starting just before Halle Berry and Denzel Washington won in the lead categories 2001.

It quieted down for a while but then roared back to life around 2012, or 2013, especially so after the #oscarssowhite hashtag started a mini-revolution. Since Halle Berry won in 2001, no Black actress has won in the category.

In general, Best Actress is not about transformative works. Frances McDormand won for Nomadland, I think, based on these three key conditions:

Likability of Star

Likability of Role

Likability of Movie

This year, at first, it seemed like the consensus would be that Michelle Yeoh would win for Everything, Everywhere All At Once. This will be for several reasons, the first being how overdue she is for recognition. The second, the movie, is a phenomenon. Third, she will make history as the first Cantonese actress to win in the lead.

But then Cate Blanchett appeared in TAR, which quickly became a critics’ darling. And that has tilted the consensus among pundits in her favor. She is likely to dominate the critics’ awards as a result. She could ride that wave all the way to her third Oscar win.

For both Everything Everywhere and TÁR they are expected to be nominated across the board at the top of the ticket, which means a win in the Best Actress category could mean the one big win for the movie.

But both of these movies might snag in the “likability of role/likability of movie” because they are both complex performances in films that aren’t exactly easy sits.

We don’t yet know how the Academy will respond to them overall. We think we know, but we don’t know.

Much easier to make that call would be Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans. She meets all three conditions for star/role/movie. The Fabelmans is a warm-hearted, likable movie across the board, and you might fall in love with her character in it.

Her only obstacle is that Best Actress, like Best Actor, doesn’t usually go with a Best Picture win. So if you’re predicting The Fabelmans to win, Williams might not land. Nomadland was the first Best Actress winner since 2004’s Million Dollar Baby to win both Picture and Actress. That doesn’t mean it won’t happen. It’s just that voters tend to spread wealth.

Another big challenger in this category and a stealthy threat is Danielle Deadwyler in Till. The film will likely be well received across the board. She has the likeability of role better than anyone else, that’s for sure. They must work hard to ensure she’s well-known by the end of the Oscar season. She isn’t a known name heading in, so that will be the challenge if they want to bring in a win.

There’s nobody hotter than Margot Robbie right now, so she has “likability of star” locked in and might present the only real challenge to Cate Blanchett, who also has “likability of star” locked in. We don’t yet know what people will make of Babylon overall. Many will be seeing it next week.

Viola Davis has a strong shot for The Woman King, given that she received such great reviews. She has “likability of star” and “likability of movie,” but when it comes to the role she plays there is a slight caveat in that the film has gotten some press of late of about what it leaves out. If Davis rises in the race, that conversation could get louder. Maybe it matters, maybe it doesn’t. Either way, she is an American treasure, the movie is very well-liked, and Davis is overdue for a Lead Actress win.

Olivia Colman gives probably the best performance of her career in Sam Mendes’ Empire of Light. Because a handful of critics stomped all over it out of Telluride it seems to have lost some momentum, or fake momentum as the case may be, but the film can always be revived if she is nominated at SAG or the Globes. It is one of a handful of films, like The Fabelmans, that is a tribute to movies in movie theaters and why they matter.

Let’s take a quick look at Best Actress in the era of the expanded ballot:

2009 — Sandra Bullock, the Blind Side

2010 — Natalie Portman, Black Swan

2011 — Meryl Streep, The Iron Lady

2012 — Jennifer Lawrence, Silver Linings Playbook

2013 — Cate Blanchett, Blue Jasmine

2014 — Julianne Moore, Still Alice

2015 — Brie Larson, Room

2016 — Emma Stone, La La Land

2017 — Frances McDormand, Three Billboards

2018 — Olivia Colman, The Favourite

2019 — Renee Zellweger, Judy

2020 — Frances McDormand, Nomadland

2021 — Jessica Chastain, Eyes of Tammy Faye

More often than not, the winner is in a Best Picture nominee, but very rarely in a winner.

Here are the number of Best Picture nominees with Lead Actress nominees:

2009–2/10

2010–3/10

2011–1/9

2012–4/9 <—the most

2013–3/9

2014–1/8

2015–2/8

2016–1/9

2017–4/9<–the most

2018–3/8

2019–2/9

2020–2/8

2021–0/10 <—the least

Let’s head over to Gold Derby to see what their Odds and Rankings are for Best Actress:

The odds and rankings look like this:

Cate Blanchett, TÁR Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans Danielle Deadwyler, Till Margot Robbie, Babylon Viola Davis, The Woman King Olivia Colman, Empire of Light Naomi Ackie, I Wanna Dance with Somebody Jennifer Lawrence, Causeway Ana DeArmas, Blonde

Next, let’s look at Erik Anderson on Best Actress:

Cate Blanchett – TÁR Danielle Deadwyler – Till Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans Naomi Ackie – I Wanna Dance with Somebody

___ Olivia Colman – Empire of Light Viola Davis – The Woman King Margot Robbie – Babylon Ana De Armas – Blonde Jennifer Lawrence – Causeway Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Zoe Kazan – She Said Jessica Chastain – The Good Nurse Rooney Mara – Women Talking Florence Pugh – The Wonder Taylor Russell – Bones and All Tang Wei – Decision to Leave Florence Pugh – Don’t Worry Darling Zar Emir Ebrahimi – Holy Spider Mia Goth – Pearl

And now, looking at our superstar at Gold Derby, Joyce Eng’s top five:

Cate Blanchett – TÁR Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once Viola Davis – The Woman King Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Nearly all of the experts at Gold Derby have Cate Blanchett in the lead for TAR in this category.

But one thing to know about Best Actress. All five are rarely in Best Picture nominees. It has never happened in the era of the expanded ballot. That might help when it comes to predicting Best Picture.

With all of this said, my predictions will be, as follows:

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once Cate Blanchett, TÁR Danielle Deadwyler, Till Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans Margot Robbie, Babylon

____ Olivia Colman, Empire of Light Viola Davis, The Woman King Naomi Ackie – I Wanna Dance with Somebody Rooney Mara, Women Talking Mia Goth, Pearl

And that, as they say, is that.