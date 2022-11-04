Amazon Studios will be releasing Wildcat in theaters on December 21 and on the streaming platform on December 30. From Indiewire, “Per the official synopsis, “Wildcat” follows the inspiring story of young veteran Harry Turner on his journey into the Amazon. Once there, he meets Ph.D. candidate Samantha Zwicker, who is running a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center, and his life finds new meaning as he is entrusted with the life of an orphaned baby ocelot. What was meant to be an attempt to escape from life turns out to be an unexpected journey of love, discovery, and healing.”

I already know this movie is going to crush me. I’m already crying just watching the trailer.