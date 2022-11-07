This week, we revisit the Fantasy Oscar Pool contest between Megan, Joey, and Clarence. Some things changed since making their initial selections back before the festival season kicked off. So, which films and actors will they dump for newer, better (we hope) contenders? Follow along on this week’s podcast. Soon, the official rankings will be live at AwardsDaily.com so you can track the three M’s when the critics’ awards season starts.

But first, we do a quick roundtable of the latest movies, television shows, and books we’ve caught up on including Netflix’s The Crown.

As always, we close with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

