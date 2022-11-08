Live Action Short Film contender, Triggered, is one of the most polarizing films you will see this awards season. Two grieving parents break into the home of a Senator whose voting record aligns with gun lobbyists, and their lives are never the same again. Featuring a cast of Tara Westwood (the film’s director), Isiah Whitlock Jr., Caitlin Mehner, and Robert John Burke, Triggered will leave you breathless and desperate to discuss the issues.

In an exclusive with Awards Daily, Westwood and Whitlock Jr. sit down with Griffin Dunne to discuss the film.