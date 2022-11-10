Brazilian director and producer Fernando Meirelles enters the Oscar race, but this time with a Live Action Short Film contender. Ousmane, directed by Jorge Camarotti, tells the story of a newly arrived Burkinabé immigrant living in Montreal who has an encounter with a disoriented woman on his way home from work. It is a film about kindness and helping your neighbor even when you don’t know where the tasks will take you.

Meirelles has joined the film as an executive producer, and the film will have its debut on The New Yorker’s website (including their YouTube channel) on November 11.

Ousmane has already won numerous film festival awards, including the following:

AWARDS FOR OUSMANE

Nominee – Canadian Screen Awards / Prix Écrans Canadiens 2022

Winner – Narrative Grand Prize – Indy Shorts Film Festival

Winner – Best Drama – Aspen Shorts Fest 2022

Winner – Gagnants – Best Narrative Short Film – Boston Short Film Festival

Winner – Audience Award for Best Short – Stony Brook Film Festival

MAJOR FESTIVALS – OUSMANE

Official Selection – Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)

Official Selection – Palm Springs International ShortFest

Official Competition – 2021 Festival du nouveau cinéma de Montréal Selection for the Clermont-Ferrand Short Film Festival

Official Selection – Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MItrXe8mJCI&t=1s