Why do we let go of that silly, instinctive voice inside our heads? The voice that tells us to play and ask questions and have fun. When we lose sight of an idea or a creative thought, where does it go? In Elijah Allan-Blitz’s whimsical short, Remembering, we are invited to discover a place where lost ideas and dreams reside.

Brie Larson stars as an Everywoman who loses an idea while writing. The light swirls around her head and is about to be put to paper, but her phone rings and interrupts her. We are constantly distracted by our phones or social media–just imagine how many great thoughts would be committed or developed if we weren’t so steeped into our devices.

Once the idea is transported from our world, we are yanked into The World of Imagination, a peaceful, gorgeous realm, and we are introduced to a young girl, played by Dusty Peak. This world is stunning and filled with calming blues and striking purples and pinks. It feels as if you could accomplish anything in this space.

Allan-Blitz doesn’t just present us with striking visuals, because Remembering is also a VR experience. After downloading an app to your device, The World of Imagination comes to life and spills into your living room. Instead of telling us to cast off our phones completely Allan-Blitz invites you to look at its use in a whole new way. Both he and Larson won an Emmy in 2020 for another AR title (The Messy Truth in VR), and Remembering might be the way of the future in terms of bringing a unique experience to your home.

There is a moment at the very end of the 8-minute short where Larson looks wistful as her young charge scampers away. It is a look full of joy, regret, happiness and caution all mingled together on her face. It is a lesson to not forget how to grasp those ideas when they enter your mind and your heart. Do not be afraid of your imagination, because that child will always live inside you.

Remembering is streaming now on Disney+.