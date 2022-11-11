They say that once something is put on the internet, it lives there forever. In the age of social media–especially after a pandemic–how do you flirt or be sensual with someone if the primary tool to do that is your phone? Could you trust someone with the most intimate images and videos of yourself? Sandstorm is an essential drama that chronicles one young woman’s struggle to own her body on her own terms.

Zara is a young Pakistani woman who is innocently flirting with a potential boyfriend via Snapchat. She sends him a sensual video of her dancing, and she assumes that he knows that it is for his eyes only. Once you hit send, another person feels that they own those images, and they wield a dangerous power. Sandstorm has qualified for the Live Action Short Film Oscar, and it was one of my favorite films that I saw at this year’s HollyShorts Film Festival.

In an Awards Daily exclusive, Sandstorm writer and director, Seemab Gul, talks with executive producer Jemima Khan and Jaime Ray Newman about the inspiration for her film.

Sandstorm can be watched via The New Yorker‘s YouTube channel.