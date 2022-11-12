Miami, FL – Miami Dade College’s (MDC) Miami Film Festival (MFF) announced that The Whale is the winner of the MIAMI GEMS 2022 Audience Award. The film, directed by Darren Aronofsky, tells the story of a reclusive English teacher (Brendan Fraser), who is living with severe obesity, seeks to reconnect with his teenage daughter (Sadie Sink) for one last chance at redemption. MFF’s annual fall event took place from November 3-10 at MDC’s Tower Theater Miami.
Festival audiences chose The Quiet Girl, written and directed by Colm Bairéad, as first runner-up. The second runner-up was She Said, from director Maria Schrader and starring Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan. All three films are major award contenders. Winners of the MIAMI GEMS Audience Award have received award recognition including last year’s winners King Richard, Julia and Belfast and past winners Sound of Metal, The Two Popes and Parasite.
Miami GEMS opened with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and closed with The Fabelmans. This year’s honorees include: the cast of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Ensemble Award), Paul Dano (Precious Gem Award), Iranian auteur Jafar Panahi (Precious Gem Award) and Raúl Castillo (Art of Light Award). The 40th edition of Miami Dade College’s Miami Film Festival will be held March 3-12, 2023.
About Miami Dade College’s Miami Film Festival