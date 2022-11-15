This week, we’re putting television aside in favor of one of the most acclaimed films of the year: Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin. We talk about the film, what it means to be an allegory, and what future it holds with the Academy. That leads us into a broader conversation about where things stand in the 2023 Oscar race. With our recent Oscar Squad predictions locked in, what would we change? What do we think could take home the top prize at this stage of the game?

As always, we close with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

NOTE: We will be taking the Thanksgiving Holiday off and will return with episode 399 around November 28.

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Cheery Monday” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)