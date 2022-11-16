Hulu’s latest limited series, Welcome to Chippendales, is a rollicking good time. A strong ensemble, led by Kumail Nanjiani, Annaleigh Ashford, Juliette Lewis, and Murray Bartlett tells the shocking story of the origins of the famed male strip empire. Who knew that the history of those mullet-ed calendar beefcakes was checkered with drugs, corruption, and murder?

I saw down for a brief chat with Nanjiani, Ashford, and Murray to discuss their performances. As creator Somen “Steve” Banerjee, this is Nanjiani’s strongest performance to date, and he shares a sparkling chemistry with Ashford, who plays his wife, Irene. Bartlett plays Banerjee’s one-time collaborator turned adversary, and we discuss what his character, Nick De Noia, could learn from his enemy.



Welcome to Chippendales debuts on Hulu on November 22.