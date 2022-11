Here is the description from YouTube:

Inspired by a true story, one man fights through unthinkable terrors in an attempt to reunite with his family. Will Smith stars in Emancipation, directed by Antoine Fuqua.

Premieres in theaters December 2, streaming on Apple TV+ December 9 https://apple.co/_Emancipation Emancipation is directed by Antoine Fuqua, from a script by William N. Collage.

Will Smith and Jon Mone produce the Apple Original Film.