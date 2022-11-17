Awards Daily is proud to present an exclusive clip of Bantú Mama, the official selection of the Dominican Republic for the 2023 Oscars. Releasing on Netflix today through Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY releasing, the film tells the story of a French woman of African descent who manages to escape after being arrested in the Dominican Republic. She finds shelter in the most dangerous district of Santo Domingo, where she is taken in by a group of children. By becoming their protégée and maternal figure, she experiences an unimaginable change in her destiny.



Bantú Mama made its World Premiere at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival, in addition to being screened at BFI London Film Festival and Urbanworld. Garnering awards at Durban International Film Festival, Latino and Iberian Film Festival at Yale, 47/Festival de Huelva, Festival de Cine Fine Arts, Nova Frontier Film Festival, and Quibdó África Film Festival, the film is produced by Herrera, Albrecht, Franmiris Lombert & Nicolas LaMadrid.

Bantú Mama is now streaming on Netflix.