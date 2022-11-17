North Star is one of this year’s most memorable films, and it’s thrilling to see a queer led film in the Live Action Short Film race. Emmy Award winner Colman Domingo stars as a man trying to keep his farm alive while his partner, Craig, played by Malcolm Gets, suffers from an unnamed illness. When Craig’s sister enters their home for a visit, she tests the resilience of this couple and Domingo’s character’s strength. It is a film about enduring love, and I truly love it.

Producer Andrew Carlberg sits down with director PJ Palmer and Doming for a conversation about intimacy and vulnerability. I could listen to these men talk about anything, but they speak with such refined passion that you cannot help but be drawn in.