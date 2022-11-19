The Governors will be held tonight with an array of high-profile celebrities and Oscar members. The Governors Awards, like the luncheon, have been a good opportunity for Oscar contenders to mingle with Academy members and present themselves and their films, which never hurts in the hunt for a nomination.

The honorees are Michael J. Fox, Diane Warren, Euzhan Palcy, and Peter Weir. Some of the names expected to attend include Jeff Bridges, Baz Luhrmann, Tom Hanks, Jennifer Lawrence, Rooney Mara, Marlee Matlin, Cate Blanchett, Damien Chazelle, Guillero del Toro, Colin Farrell, Jordan Peele, Keke Palmer, Ryan Coogler, Alejandro G. Inarritu, Cher and many many more.