The Sunset Circle today announced their nominees for the “Sunset Circle Awards” year three, an event honoring 2022’s best in film across 15 categories. “Women Talking” leads all films with seven Sunset Circle nominations followed by “Decision to Leave” with six. A trio of films: “She Said”, “TÁR” and “Top Gun Maverick” each landed five Sunset Circle nominations. “Elvis”, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”, “The Menu” and “RRR” each garnered four SCA nominations.
Sunset Circle Chair Erick Weber said, “In keeping with our stated goal when founding Sunset Circle, we are proud to honor 2022 films ranging from massive blockbusters like “Top Gun Maverick” to tiny independent films such as “Aftersun”. There is no distinction between the two for our esteemed group of film critics & journalists; that is the power of cinema, a great film is a great film.”
All films that were made available to screen before November 20, 2022’s nomination deadline were considered. The Sunset Circle Awards winners will be announced Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
About the Sunset Circle
The Sunset Circle is comprised of film journalists with special emphasis on awards coverage. Chair Erick Weber (Editor-in-Chief, AWARDS ACE) is joined by Vice Chair Scott Menzel (Editor-in-Chief, We Live Entertainment), Sasha Stone (Founder, AwardsDaily), Chris Gore (Founder, Film Threat), Rodrigo Salem (Writer, Folha de S. Paulo (Brazil)), Alex Billington (Editor-in-Chief, FirstShowing.net), Beatrice Verhoeven (Deputy Awards Editor, The Hollywood Reporter), Jeff Ewing (Critic, Slash Film) and Jana N. Nagase (Critic, Jana On Camera).
BEST FILM (to be announced November 29, 2022, along with winners in all categories)
TOP FILMS
Aftersun
Decision to Leave
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Menu
RRR
She Said
TÁR
Top Gun Maverick
Women Talking
BEST DIRECTOR
Todd Field – TÁR
Joseph Kosinski – Top Gun Maverick
Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
S.S. Rajamouli – RRR
BEST ACTOR
Austin Butler – Elvis
Tom Cruise – Top Gun Maverick
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
BEST ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett – TÁR
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Mia Goth – Pearl/X
Tang Wei – Decision to Leave
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Micheal Ward – Empire of Light
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Claire Foy – Women Talking
Hong Chau – The Whale/The Menu
Thuso Mbedu – The Woman King
Carey Mulligan – She Said
BEST ENSEMBLE
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Menu
She Said
Top Gun Maverick
Women Talking
BEST SCREENPLAY
Decision to Leave
The Menu
She Said
TÁR
Women Talking
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
TÁR
BEST SCORE
The Batman – Michael Giacchino
Bones and All – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Empire of Light – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Alexandre Desplat
Women Talking – Hildur Guðnadóttir
BEST EDITING
Decision to Leave
Elvis
Moonage Daydream
RRR
Top Gun Maverick
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
All Quiet on the Western Front
Athena
Decision to Leave
Holy Spider
RRR
BEST HORROR FILM
Barbarian
The Black Phone
NOPE
Smile
X
FIVE FIRE DIRECTORS
Parker Finn – Smile
Dean Fleischer-Camp – Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Chloe Okuno – Watcher
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
Ti West – X/Pearl
SCENE STEALER
Jennifer Ehle – She Said
Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
David Lynch – The Fabelmans
Brad Pitt – The Lost City
Taylor Swift – Amsterdam
NOMINEES BY FILM FOR THE 2022 SUNSET CIRCLE AWARDS
WOMEN TALKING – 7
DECISION TO LEAVE – 6
SHE SAID – 5
TÁR – 5
TOP GUN MAVERICK – 5
ELVIS – 4
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE – 4
THE MENU – 4
RRR – 4
AFTERSUN – 3
THE FABELMANS – 3
THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN – 2
THE BATMAN – 2
EMPIRE OF LIGHT – 2
PEARL – 2
SMILE – 2
THE WHALE – 2
X – 2
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT – 1
AMSTERDAM – 1
ATHENA – 1
BARBARIAN – 1
BARDO, FALSE CHRONICLE OF A HANDFUL OF TRUTHS – 1
BONES AND ALL – 1
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER – 1
THE BLACK PHONE – 1
CAUSEWAY – 1
GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO – 1
HOLY SPIDER – 1
THE LOST CITY – 1
MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON – 1
MOONAGE DAYDREAM – 1
NOPE – 1
SMILE – 1
TILL – 1
WATCHER – 1