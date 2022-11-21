The Sunset Circle today announced their nominees for the “Sunset Circle Awards” year three, an event honoring 2022’s best in film across 15 categories. “Women Talking” leads all films with seven Sunset Circle nominations followed by “Decision to Leave” with six. A trio of films: “She Said”, “TÁR” and “Top Gun Maverick” each landed five Sunset Circle nominations. “Elvis”, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”, “The Menu” and “RRR” each garnered four SCA nominations.

Sunset Circle Chair Erick Weber said, “In keeping with our stated goal when founding Sunset Circle, we are proud to honor 2022 films ranging from massive blockbusters like “Top Gun Maverick” to tiny independent films such as “Aftersun”. There is no distinction between the two for our esteemed group of film critics & journalists; that is the power of cinema, a great film is a great film.”



All films that were made available to screen before November 20, 2022’s nomination deadline were considered. The Sunset Circle Awards winners will be announced Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

About the Sunset Circle The Sunset Circle is comprised of film journalists with special emphasis on awards coverage. Chair Erick Weber (Editor-in-Chief, AWARDS ACE) is joined by Vice Chair Scott Menzel (Editor-in-Chief, We Live Entertainment), Sasha Stone (Founder, AwardsDaily), Chris Gore (Founder, Film Threat), Rodrigo Salem (Writer, Folha de S. Paulo (Brazil)), Alex Billington (Editor-in-Chief, FirstShowing.net), Beatrice Verhoeven (Deputy Awards Editor, The Hollywood Reporter), Jeff Ewing (Critic, Slash Film) and Jana N. Nagase (Critic, Jana On Camera).

BEST FILM (to be announced November 29, 2022, along with winners in all categories)



TOP FILMS



Aftersun

Decision to Leave

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Menu

RRR

She Said

TÁR

Top Gun Maverick

Women Talking





BEST DIRECTOR



Todd Field – TÁR

Joseph Kosinski – Top Gun Maverick

Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

S.S. Rajamouli – RRR



BEST ACTOR

Austin Butler – Elvis

Tom Cruise – Top Gun Maverick

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun



BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett – TÁR

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Mia Goth – Pearl/X

Tang Wei – Decision to Leave

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Paul Dano – The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Micheal Ward – Empire of Light



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS



Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Claire Foy – Women Talking

Hong Chau – The Whale/The Menu

Thuso Mbedu – The Woman King

Carey Mulligan – She Said



BEST ENSEMBLE

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Menu

She Said

Top Gun Maverick

Women Talking



BEST SCREENPLAY



Decision to Leave

The Menu

She Said

TÁR

Women Talking



BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY



Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

TÁR

BEST SCORE

The Batman – Michael Giacchino

Bones and All – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Empire of Light – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Alexandre Desplat

Women Talking – Hildur Guðnadóttir





BEST EDITING



Decision to Leave

Elvis

Moonage Daydream

RRR

Top Gun Maverick





BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE



All Quiet on the Western Front

Athena

Decision to Leave

Holy Spider

RRR





BEST HORROR FILM



Barbarian

The Black Phone

NOPE

Smile

X

FIVE FIRE DIRECTORS



Parker Finn – Smile

Dean Fleischer-Camp – Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Chloe Okuno – Watcher

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Ti West – X/Pearl





SCENE STEALER



Jennifer Ehle – She Said

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

David Lynch – The Fabelmans

Brad Pitt – The Lost City

Taylor Swift – Amsterdam

