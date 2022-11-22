Everything, Everywhere All At Once leads with 8 nominations, followed closely by TAR with 7. Aftersun with 5 and Women Talking with 4.

The films that got Feature, Director, Screenplay:

Everything, Everywhere All At Once

TAR

Women Talking

2023 FILM INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS FILM NOMINATIONS

BEST FEATURE (Award given to the producer)

Bones and All

Producers: Timothée Chalamet, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Luca Guadagnino, David Kajganich, Lorenzo Mieli, Marco Morabito, Gabriele Moratti, Theresa Park, Peter Spears

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Producers: Daniel Kwan, Mike Larocca, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang

Our Father, the Devil

Producers: Ellie Foumbi, Joseph Mastantuono

Tár

Producers: Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan

Women Talking

Producers: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Frances McDormand

BEST FIRST FEATURE (Award given to director and producer)

Aftersun

Director: Charlotte Wells

Producers: Mark Ceryak, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski

Emily the Criminal

Director: John Patton Ford

Producers: Tyler Davidson, Aubrey Plaza, Drew Sykes

The Inspection

Director: Elegance Bratton

Producers: Effie T. Brown, Chester Algernal Gordon

Murina

Director: Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović

Producers: Danijel Pek, Rodrigo Teixeira

Palm Trees and Power Lines

Director/Producer: Jamie Dack

Producer: Leah Chen Baker

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD – Given to the best feature made for under $1,000,000 (Award given to the writer, director and producer)

The African Desperate

Writer/Director/Producer: Martine Syms

Writer/Producer: Rocket Caleshu

Producer: Vic Brooks

A Love Song

Writer/Director/Producer: Max Walker-Silverman

Producers: Jesse Hope, Dan Janvey

The Cathedral

Writer/Director: Ricky D’Ambrose

Producer: Graham Swon

Holy Emy

Writer/Director: Araceli Lemos

Writer/Producer: Giulia Caruso

Producers: Mathieu Bompoint, Ki Jin Kim, Konstantinos Vassilaros

Something in the Dirt

Writer/Director/Producer: Justin Benson

Director/Producer: Aaron Moorhead

Producer: David Lawson Jr.

BEST DIRECTOR

Todd Field

Tár

Kogonada

After Yang

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Sarah Polley

Women Talking

Halina Reijn

Bodies Bodies Bodies

BEST SCREENPLAY

Lena Dunham

Catherine Called Birdy

Todd Field

Tár

Kogonada

After Yang

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Sarah Polley

Women Talking

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Joel Kim Booster

Fire Island

Jamie Dack, Audrey Findlay, Story by Jamie Dack

Palm Trees and Power Lines

K.D. Dávila

Emergency

Sarah DeLappe, Story by Kristen Roupenian

Bodies Bodies Bodies

John Patton Ford

Emily the Criminal

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE

Cate Blanchett

Tár

Dale Dickey

A Love Song

Mia Goth

Pearl

Regina Hall

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Paul Mescal

Aftersun

Aubrey Plaza

Emily the Criminal

Jeremy Pope

The Inspection

Andrea Riseborough

To Leslie

Taylor Russell

Bones and All

Michelle Yeoh

Everything Everywhere All At Once

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE

Jamie Lee Curtis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Brian Tyree Henry

Causeway

Nina Hoss

Tár

Brian d’Arcy James

The Cathedral

Ke Huy Quan

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Trevante Rhodes

Bruiser

Theo Rossi

Emily the Criminal

Mark Rylance

Bones and All

Jonathan Tucker

Palm Trees and Power Lines

Gabrielle Union

The Inspection

BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE (New Award)

Frankie Corio

Aftersun

Gracija Filipović

Murina

Stephanie Hsu

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Lily McInerny

Palm Trees and Power Lines

Daniel Zolghadri

Funny Pages

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Florian Hoffmeister

Tár

Hélène Louvart

Murina

Gregory Oke

Aftersun

Eliot Rockett

Pearl

Anisia Uzeyman

Neptune Frost

BEST EDITING

Ricky D’Ambrose

The Cathedral

Dean Fleischer Camp, Nick Paley

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Blair McClendon

Aftersun

Paul Rogers

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Monika Willi

Tár

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD – Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast

Women Talking

Director: Sarah Polley

Casting Directors: John Buchan, Jason Knight

Ensemble Cast: Shayla Brown, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Kira Guloien, Kate Hallett, Judith Ivey, Rooney Mara, Sheila McCarthy, Frances McDormand, Michelle McLeod, Liv McNeil, Ben Whishaw, August Winter

BEST DOCUMENTARY (Award given to the director and producer)

All That Breathes

Director/Producer: Shaunak Sen

Producers: Teddy Leifer, Aman Mann

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Director/Producer: Laura Poitras

Producers: Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons

A House Made of Splinters

Director: Simon Lereng Wilmont

Producers: Monica Hellström

Midwives

Director/Producer: Snow Hnin Ei Hlaing

Producers: Mila Aung-Thwin, Ulla Lehmann, Bob Moore

Riotsville, U.S.A.

Director: Sierra Pettengill

Producers: Sara Archambault, Jamila Wignot

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM (Award given to the director)

Corsage

Austria/Luxembourg/France/Belgium/Italy/England

Director: Marie Kreutzer

Joyland

Pakistan/USA

Director: Saim Sadiq

Leonor Will Never Die

Philippines

Director: Martika Ramirez Escobar

Return to Seoul

South Korea/France/Belgium/Romania

Director: Davy Chou

Saint Omer

France

Director: Alice Diop

PRODUCERS AWARD presented by Bulleit Frontier Whiskey – The Producers Award, now in its 26th year, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films.

Liz Cardenas

Tory Lenosky

David Grove Churchill Viste

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD – The Someone to Watch Award, now in its 29th year, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition.

Adamma Ebo

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Nikyatu Jusu

Nanny

Araceli Lemos

Holy Emy

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD – The Truer Than Fiction Award, now in its 28th year, is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition.

Isabel Castro

Mija

Reid Davenport

I Didn’t See You There

Rebeca Huntt

Beba

FILM NOMINATIONS BY TITLE

TITLE CATEGORY # A Love Song John Cassavetes Award Best Lead Performance 2 The African Desperate John Cassavetes Award 1 After Yang Best Director Best Screenplay 2 Aftersun Best First Feature Best Cinematography Best Editing Best Lead Performance Best Breakthrough Performance 5 All That Breathes Documentary 1 All the Beauty and the Bloodshed Documentary 1 Beba Truer Than Fiction Award 1 Bodies Bodies Bodies Best Director Best First Screenplay 2 Bones and All Best Feature Best Lead Performance Best Supporting Performance 3 Bruiser Best Supporting Performance 1 The Cathedral John Cassavetes Award Best Editing Best Supporting Performance 3 Catherine Called Birdy Best Screenplay 1 Causeway Best Supporting Performance 1 Corsage Best International 1 Emergency Best First Screenplay 1 Emily the Criminal Best First Feature Best First Screenplay Best Lead Performance Best Supporting Performance 4 Everything Everywhere All At Once Best Feature Best Director Best Screenplay Best Editing Best Lead Performance Best Supporting Performance Best Supporting Performance Best Breakthrough Performance 8 Fire Island Best First Screenplay 1 Funny Pages Best Breakthrough Performance 1 Holy Emy John Cassavetes Award Someone to Watch Award 2 Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. Someone to Watch Award Best Lead Performance 2 I Didn’t See You There Truer Than Fiction Award 1 The Inspection Best First Feature Best Lead Performance Best Supporting Performance 3 Joyland Best International 1 Leonor Will Never Die Best International 1 Marcel the Shell With Shoes On Best Editing 1 Midwives Best Documentary 1 Mija Truer Than Fiction Award 1 Murina Best First Feature Best Cinematography Best Breakthrough Performance 3 Nanny Someone to Watch Award 1 Neptune Frost Best Cinematography 1 Our Father, the Devil Best Feature 1 Palm Trees and Power Lines Best First Feature Best First Screenplay Best Supporting Performance Best Breakthrough Performance 4 Pearl Best Cinematography Best Lead Performance 2 Return to Seoul Best International 1 Riotsville, U.S.A. Best Documentary 1 Saint Omer Best International 1 Something in the Dirt John Cassavetes Award 1 Tár Best Feature Best Director Best Screenplay Best Cinematography Best Editing Best Lead Performance Best Supporting Performance 7 To Leslie Best Lead Performance 1 Women Talking Best Feature Best Director Best Screenplay Robert Altman Award 4