Jim Cameron’s eagerly awaited Avatar The Way of Water will release in theaters December 16. This is, like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the kind of big event movie that will bring people out to the theaters no matter what – inflation, COVID – none of that will matter. It will be something people must see. It looks as thrilling as the first one, but definitely a film made for movie theaters, not for cell phones or streaming.

