Enjoy is a gentle film about the bouts of depression and anger we all go through. Certainly we can relate to that after the last few years?

Emmy nominee Hamish Patel (seriously go watch Station Eleven) plays a tutor named Michael who has to connect with several students in order to teach them. Director Saul Abraham questions how we can successfully guide when we are battling out own insecurities and demons. Who takes care of those who care?

In an exclusive Q&A, Abraham sits down with his stars Patel and Tom Sweet as well as screenwriter Callum Cameron. All the men talk about vulnerability and making themselves available to each other. We also see Patel complimenting Sweet on how he was the best person for the job. In a way, we never stop being that supporting force for one another.