There is something very simple and awe-inspiring about Julie Cohen and Betsy West’s latest documentary, Gabby Giffords: Won’t Back Down. They allow Giffords speak for herself, and the film captures the former congresswoman’s tenacity and charisma. The film made me want to vote for her and become more politically inclined.

I love the films from Cohen and West, because they introduce us to a famous figure that we think we know (like Ruth Bader Ginsbrg or Julia Child) or someone we are less familiar with (Pauli Murray), and they highlight their humanity. We sometimes forget how influential they are at first, because they become our friends or someone we can easily talk to. For Won’t Back Down, non-Arizonians get a glimpse of Giffords as a tire salesman before entering politics.

Talking about gun violence protection can tricky, but having a survivor speak directly to you puts everything in perspective. So many Americans are not as lucky as Giffords, and she is not taking any moment for granted. Be like Gabby and try to find some beauty and truth in this world.

Gabby Giffords: Won’t Back Down is available to rent.