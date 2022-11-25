First off, a belated Happy Thanksgiving to you, dear readers. We really are grateful to have you here, especially those who have been reading this site for decades now. What a blessing that is. We have a strong staff of tireless writers — from our Editor in Chief, Ryan Adams, to Clarence Moye, Joey Moser, Megan McLachlan, Mark Johnson, David Phillips, Ben Morris, Shadan Larki, Jalal Haddad, and our film festival champ Zhuo-Ning Su — that we all so appreciate. And thanks especially to Marshall Flores for quick fixes and exhaustive deep dives into stats. All of them are heroes for putting up with me, considering. Thank you to our loyal readers and commenters and those who engage with us on social media. You show both bravery and kindness. Thank you.

Now, back to the show.

Best Picture is circling around a handful of movies that seem like they could win. This time last year, most did not have CODA on their radar as the winner, though some passionate true believers definitely did. I personally think CODA was the kind of winner that sometimes emerges when voters have “frontrunner fatigue” — they’re tired of a movie that all of the pundits are telling them is the winner before they even get a vote.

The publicists on CODA probably knew there was no way that movie could last a whole season as a major Oscar contender. It was seen in Sundance in January, so the strategy had to be to hold it back, hide it from view, and then bring it out towards the end of the year as an emotional counter to The Power of the Dog. It was, I think, a smart strategy. It wasn’t at the major festivals after Sundance and tracked quietly under the radar.

Of course, that also meant it would only gain three nominations heading into the race. That wouldn’t hurt it in the end as it would clean sweep all three awards. With more publicity it might have gotten more nominations, perhaps for Best Actress, maybe a DGA nod. Maybe.

The “emotional alternative” to “frontrunner fatigue” is often all it takes to successfully predict the Best Picture race. Frontrunners in the other categories tend to fare better. A Best Actress or Best Actor frontrunner can often take the lead early and ride it all the way through to a win, despite efforts by critics or pundits to derail their trajectory.

Navigating a consensus vote where emotion is concerned is tricky. You don’t always know what the motivating factors are and they change every year. People chose CODA because it made them feel good to reward a film with a predominantly deaf cast. Also, they liked the characters in the movie. It was a winning story that made you cry at the end, not unlike, say, Crash. That’s not meant to be an insult. Everyone loved Crash before they hated it. CODA escaped that fate because hating that movie is almost impossible.

Parasite was also an “emotional alternative” to “frontrunner fatigue” with 1917. The actors, in both cases, made the difference, since they are two things at once: the largest group of voters at the Academy, and the voters most likely to care what the public thinks of their choices. They’re image conscious in a way that many industry voters aren’t necessarily, though many still are in the post-2020 industry.

Actors want to FEEL GOOD when they vote. They want to have their vote mean something. We’re long past winners chosen for just being good or great. There is usually a push for something else, like making history. This has been true since the culture quake that was Green Book. But honestly, the Oscars were never the same after Trump won in 2016. It kicked into motion a kind of mass panic unlike anything I’ve ever seen and changed the way the Academy votes on movies.

Moonlight winning in 2016 was an indication that something significant had shifted. It wasn’t just that they were insinuating La La Land was somehow “racist,” it was that voting for the movie didn’t necessarily make people feel good. What were they voting FOR? Moonlight, by contrast, was an easy vote. The coming of age story of a black gay man just hit all the right notes. Big name celebrities were pushing for it in the days leading up to the vote, like they did in 2020 with Parasite.

Green Book’s “freak out” led to a dramatic shift in how Best Picture and Best Director have been chosen, as in no white men allowed. It’s only been three years but the streak might continue indefinitely until the panic dies down. This dynamic is likely going to come into play this year as well.

As a result, I don’t think it’s fair to put Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans in the frontrunner position, but that is where it is. So the question will be: if that is the frontrunner, what is the underdog and why?

Ordinarily, the Banshees of Inisherin would be an underdog. But that, too, has a “white man” problem. Why would they necessarily swap out one for another? Maybe because they love the movie? Now try to imagine many of the high-profile actor activists on Instagram broadcasting out the winner of either the SAG ensemble or Best Picture.

Where Spielberg is concerned, I could see passion driving his win for either Picture or Director just based on his career and the place he holds in so many of our lives. Spielberg has been steadily working for decades now, going all the way back to the 1970s. Given the number of films he’s made and the hits he’s had, he’s won Best Picture just once in all of that time and Best Director twice. He might have won a third time for Lincoln but that film was afflicted with “frontrunner fatigue.” Argo was the “emotional alternative.”

The Fabelmans won in Toronto and seems to be a sure bet hitting every major award nomination heading into the season, like the Globes, the PGA and the DGA, probably SAG ensemble.

The BAFTA has been greatly transformed over the past few years, after the Great Awokening of 2020 especially, and has upended its rules in the directing and acting categories. But Best Picture still seems to kind of, sort of done the old way. BAFTA, with five nominees, usually picks the frontrunner that is then upended by the “emotional alternative” in the last act. As you can see, this has only been a recent trend:

2009: The Hurt Locker — BAFTA, Oscar

2010: The King’s Speech — BAFTA, Oscar

2011: The Artist — BAFTA, Oscar

2012: Argo — BAFTA, Oscar

2013: 12 Years a Slave — BAFTA, Oscar

2014: Boyhood — BAFTA / Birdman — Oscar

2015: The Revenant — BAFTA / Spotlight — Oscar

2016: La La Land — BAFTA / Moonlight — Oscar

2017: Three Billboards — BAFTA / The Shape of Water — Oscar

2018: Roma — BAFTA / Green Book — Oscar

2019: 1917 — BAFTA / Parasite — Oscar

2020: Nomadland — BAFTA, Oscar

2021: The Power of the Dog — BAFTA / CODA — Oscar (this marked the first time since 2004 that the eventual Oscar winner was not a BAFTA nominee)

What this tells me is that the preferential ballot is doing strange things to the Oscar race. When you only have five movies it’s much easier to build a consensus. Now, you’re not comparing one movie to four other movies, but to eight or nine other movies. That obviously changes how people vote, or at least it has since 2014.

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to figure out the hierarchy of the films coming up in the Best Picture race. The films I can see giving Fabelmans some competition would be Women Talking, directed by Sarah Polley, and Everything Everywhere all at Once, directed by the Daniels. Both might give voters extra motivation to prioritize their wins with a sense or urgency.

What other movies might do that? The Woman King? Till? She Said?

Even though it’s made by and starring white men, I could see Top Gun: MAverick doing better than expected just based on how successful it’s been and how much people like it.

Either way, here are my predictions for this week:

Best Picture

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Banshees of Inisherin

Top Gun: Maverick

Elvis

TÁR

Avatar: The Way of Water

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Woman King

Alt: Babylon, Till, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Glass Onion, She Said, The Son, The Whale, Emancipation, Empire of Light

Best Director

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Damien Chazelle, Babylon

The Daniels, Everything Everywhere

Alt: Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun Maverick; Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King; Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front; Jim Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Will Smith, Emancipation

Bill Nighy, Living

Alt: Diego Calva, Babylon; Adam Driver, White Noise

Best Actress

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Alt: Olivia Colman, Empire of Light; Margot Robbie, Babylon; Zoe Kazan, She Said

Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, Women Talking

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Claire Foy, Women Talking

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere

Jean Smart, Babylon

Alt: Carey Mulligan, She Said; Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion; Hong Chau, The Whale; Laura Dern, The Son

Supporting Actor

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Alt: Brad Pitt, Babylon; Micheal Ward, Empire of Light; Anthony Hopkins, Armageddon Time

Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Everything Everywhere All At Once

TÁR

Elvis

Alt: Babylon, Vengeance, Empire of Light

Adapted Screenplay

Women Talking

She Said

Top Gun: Maverick

The Whale

The Son

Editing

Top Gun: Maverick

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Fabelmans

Elvis

Alt: The Banshees of Inersherin

Cinematography

Avatar: The Way of Water

All Quiet on the Western Front

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Babylon

Bardo

Alt: The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans, Empire of Light

Sound

Top Gun Maverick

Elvis

Babylon

Wakanda Forever

All Quiet on the Western Front

Alt: Avatar: The Way of Water

Production Design

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Elvis

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Pinocchio

Alt: Bardo, The Fabelmans

Costumes

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Wakanda Forever

The Woman King

Elvis

Living

Documentary Feature

In Her Hands

Goodnight Oppy

Sidney

Fire of Love

Icarus: The Aftermath

Alt: Riotsville, USA; SR.