Outstanding Feature: Everything, Everywhere All At Once
Outstanding Lead Performance – Danielle Deadwyler in Till (United Artists Releasing / Orion Pictures
Outstanding Supporting Performance – Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award: Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes): Pachinko
Breakthrough Series – Short Format (under 40 minutes): Mo
Breakthrough Nonfiction Series: We Need To Talk About Cosby
Outstanding Performance in a New Series: Ben Whishaw in This is Going to Hurt (AMC+ in association with BBC)
Original Screenplay: Todd Phillips, TÁR
Breakthrough Performer: Gracija Filipovic in Murina (Kino Lorber)
International Feature: Happening
Documentary: All That Breathes