This week, we’re back to television and discussing FX’s new limited series Fleishman Is In Trouble, based on the novel by Taffy Brodesser-Akner who also serves as showrunner and primary writer for this adaptation. The limited series stars Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes, Lizzy Caplan, and Adam Brody as New Yorkers exploring modern relationships, marriage, parenting, work/life balance, and divorce. We’ve seen three episodes thus far, and what we’ve seen certainly intrigues us. As we discuss on the podcast, Claire Danes (Homeland) gives a stunning performance as a woman on the verge. The rest of the cast is very good, but Danes’ turn is a very special addition to her impressive body of work. We use her performance as a jumping-off point for the 2023 Emmy / Golden Globes talk specific to Fleishman.

Oh yeah, and we do catch each other up on the films we caught over the Thanksgiving break.

As always, we close with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

