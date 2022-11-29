The Palm Springs International Film Awards has announced that Michelle Yeoh is the recipient of the International Star Award, Actress for Everything Everywhere All at Once. The Film Awards will take place in-person on January 5, 2023 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running through January 16, 2023. The event will be presented by American Express and sponsored by Entertainment Tonight and IHG Hotels & Resorts.

“Michelle Yeoh is everything in the exhilarating film Everything Everywhere All at Once. In one of the most memorable roles of her career, Yeoh plays Evelyn Wang, a Chinese American woman who is recruited to save the multiverse,” said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner. “For this film that is a fantastic showcase for Michelle Yeoh, it is our honor to present her with the International Star Award, Actress.”

Past recipients of the International Star Award, Actress include Nicole Kidman, Helen Mirren, Saoirse Ronan and Charlize Theron. Last year’s recipient Penélope Cruz went on to receive an Academy Award Best Actress nomination. Yeoh joins this year’s previously announced honorees Cate Blanchett (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress), Colin Farrell (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor) and Sarah Polley (Director of the Year Award).

When an interdimensional rupture threatens to unravel reality, the fate of the world is suddenly in the hands of a most unlikely hero: Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh), an overwhelmed immigrant mother. As bewildering dangers emerge from the multiverse, she must channel her newfound powers to save her home and her family. The A24 film also stars Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis. The film received eight Independent Spirit Award nominations including Best Feature and Best Lead Performance for Yeoh.

Michelle Yeoh is recognized as one of the greatest and the most successful actresses from the East. Michelle recently completed production on Kenneth Branagh’s A Haunting in Venice and can next be seen starring in Netflix’s prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, Disney+’s American Born Chinese and Netflix’s The Brothers Sun. Recent credits include Paul Feig’s The School For Good and Evil, CBS’s Star Trek: Discovery, and Destin Daniel Cretton’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings for Marvel. She is best known for her roles in Jon M. Chu’s romantic comedy, Crazy Rich Asians, Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon 1 & 2, Rob Marshall’s Memoirs of a Geisha, Roger Spottiswoode’s Tomorrow Never Dies and Danny Boyle’s Sunshine. Other notable performances include starring in Luc Besson’s The Lady and voicing roles in Universal Pictures Minions: The Rise of Gru, and the Dreamworks animated hit, Kung Fu Panda 2.

