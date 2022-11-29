A new video posted by All Talking Pictures on Youtube is an excellent, must-watch overview of the history of Best Picture and how it relates to our changing culture. I could not stop watching it because it seems to sum up so beautifully everything that came before and everything we’ve lived through. What I admired most about it was the thoughtful, personal voiceover, but also how generous it is to not just the Oscar voters, but to how everything has evolved over time.

If I were an executive at the Academy, or Netflix or Amazon I would scoop this up as a full-length documentary. It’s around 40 minutes but it’s well worth your time.