The NYFCC threw a few curveballs with their lineup of winners this year, particularly in Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, and Best International Feature. In fact, only one person correctly predicted EO for International Feature and no one correctly guessed Keke Palmer in Supporting Actress in our contest.

That said, we do have a half-dozen contest co-winners to announce, each getting five categories correct:

Andrew Bridges

Kaleb Fleenor

Scott Kernen

Joseph Moore

Sebastian Pacheco

Cathy Ross

Congratulations to our winners!