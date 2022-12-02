Download: 2022 NYFCC Contest Winners
The NYFCC threw a few curveballs with their lineup of winners this year, particularly in Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, and Best International Feature. In fact, only one person correctly predicted EO for International Feature and no one correctly guessed Keke Palmer in Supporting Actress in our contest.
That said, we do have a half-dozen contest co-winners to announce, each getting five categories correct:
Andrew Bridges
Kaleb Fleenor
Scott Kernen
Joseph Moore
Sebastian Pacheco
Cathy Ross
Congratulations to our winners!