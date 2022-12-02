The critics’ phase for the 2022-2023 awards season begins in earnest this morning, as the NYFCC is now meeting to vote on their winners. Follow along here as we live-update the results:

Best Picture: TAR

Best Director: S. S. Rajamouli, RRR

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, TAR

Best Actor: Colin Farrell, After Yang and The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best International Film: EO

Best Cinematography: Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick

Best Supporting Actress: Keke Palmer, Nope

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Non-Fiction Film: All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Best Animated Feature: Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Best First Film: Aftersun