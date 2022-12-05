Adam Sandler was recently honored with a Tribute Award at the Gothams for his performance in Hustle. His speech, as you can expect, was hilarious and went viral. Benny and Josh Safdie, who directed Sandler in Uncut Gems, were onstage to present the award to the actor. It was a great moment for Sandler, and now the good folks at Netflix have put together a featurette showing the work he did to deliver one of the best performances of his career. Sandler is a major contender this awards season, including the Golden Globes, where he should be an easy choice for a Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical nomination.

Hustle is available now on Netflix. You can watch the featurette below and read my review for the film here.