It’s our 400th episode. Over the past eight years, the Water Cooler Podcast turned out 400 episodes since originally started by Craig Kennedy back in 2014. On the podcast, Joey Moser, Megan McLachlan, and Clarence Moye grew to become a tight-knit family. Here, in our 400th episode, the Water Cooler Gang reminisces about their growing friendship and the change in the television landscape. Then, just for old time’s sake, Clarence serves up a pop quiz based on our very first episode to pit Megan and Joey against each other. Who will win? Join us as we trip down memory lane.

As always, we close with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

