The 34th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) announced that the festival’s opening night will be the World Premiere of 80 For Brady directed by Kyle Marvin, on Friday, January 6. The festival will close with The Lost King, directed by Stephen Frears on Sunday, January 15. The festival will screen 134 films from 64 countries, including 27 premieres (2 World, 12 North American, 1 International and 13 U.S.) from January 5-16, 2023. The line-up includes 35 of the International Feature Film Oscar® Submissions along with Talking Pictures, New Voices New Visions, Modern Masters, Queer Cinema, Cine Latino, True Stories, World Cinema Now, and more.

OPENING AND CLOSING SCREENINGS

PSIFF will open with the Paramount Pictures film 80 For Brady on Friday, January 6 at the Richards Center for the Arts. The film’s stars are expected to attend Opening Night including Academy Award® nominee Lily Tomlin, Academy Award® winner Jane Fonda, Academy Award® winner Rita Moreno and Academy Award® winner Sally Field, along with additional cast members. The film is inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play. 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady is a producer and will appear in the film. 80 For Brady is in-theaters February 3, 2023.

The festival will close with The Lost King on Sunday, January 15. The Warner Bros. Pictures film stars Sally Hawkins, Shonagh Price, Helen Katamba and Lewis Macleod. The film follows an ambitious writer and amateur historian guided by instinct and spectral visions, who defies the academic establishment to unearth Richard III’s long-missing remains in a Leicester car park.

Highlights for this year includes the World Premiere of documentary Shot in the Arm with director Scott Hamilton Kennedy and subject Neil deGrasse Tyson scheduled to attend. Other films with guests include Alice, Darling with Anna Kendrick; The Banshees of Inisherin with Colin Farrell; Chevalier with director Stephen Williams; Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy with director Nancy Buirski and Michael Childers; the North American Premiere of Hilma with director Lasse Hallström and actress Lena Olin; Linoleum with director Colin West and actors Jim Gaffigan and Rhea Seehorn; the US Premiere of Moving On with director Paul Weitz; the North American Premiere of My Neighbor Adolf with Udo Kier; the North American Premiere of Racist Trees with directors Sara Newens and Mina T. Son; and Somewhere in Queens with Ray Romano which he stars in and directs.

“We are beyond excited to welcome back our beloved audience and filmmakers in Palm Springs. We’re especially thrilled to be joined by all four leads of 80 For Brady. The film is brimming with joy and heart, and it’s a perfect film to kick off our 34th edition,” said Artistic Director Lili Rodriguez. “Our programmers have dedicated almost a year to scouting the world for the films that make up this edition. It is our most thematically diverse year yet and I don’t believe you’ll find two movies that are alike. From light entertainment for casual nights out to urgent commentaries that beg for post-screening conversation and beyond, the cinema is there to capture it all.”

AWARDS BUZZ – BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM SUBMISSIONS

This section is selected by Festival programmers as the strongest entries in this year’s Academy Awards® race and will screen 35 official submissions from the Best International Feature Film category. A special jury of international film critics will review these films to present the FIPRESCI Award for Best International Feature Film of the Year, as well as Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Screenplay in this category.

Ajoomma (Singapore) Director He Shuming

Alcarràs (Spain) Director Carla Simón

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany) Director Edward Berger

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) Director Santiago Mitre

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Mexico) Director Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Beautiful Beings (Iceland) Director Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson

Blanquita (Chile) Director Fernando Guzzoni

The Blue Caftan (Morocco) Director Maryam Touzani

Cairo Conspiracy (Sweden) Director Tarik Saleh

Cinema Sabaya (Israel) Director Orit Fouks Rotem

Close (Belgium) Director Lukas Dhont

Corsage (Austria) Director Marie Kreutzer

Darkling (Serbia) Director Dušan Milić (U.S. Premiere)

Decision to Leave (South Korea) Director Park Chan-wook

EO (Poland) Director Jerzy Skolimowski

Eternal Spring (Canada) Director Jason Loftus

The Happiest Man in the World (North Macedonia) Director Teona Strugar Mitevska (U.S. Premiere)

Holy Spider (Denmark) Director Ali Abbasi

Il Boemo (Czech Republic) Director Petr Václav (U.S. Premiere)

Joyland (Pakistan) Director Saim Sadiq

Kalev (Estonia) Director Ove Musting

Klondike (Ukraine) Director Maryna Er Gorbach

Last Film Show (India) Director Pan Nalin

Mars One (Brazil) Director Gabriel Martins

Mediterranean Fever (Palestine) Director Maha Haj

Nostalgia (Italy) Director Mario Martone

The Quiet Girl (Ireland) Director Colm Bairéad

Return to Seoul (Cambodia) Director Davy Chou

Saint Omer (France) Director Alice Diop

Under the Fig Trees (Tunisia) Director Erige Sehiri

Utama (Bolivia) Director Alejandro Loayza Grisi

Victim (Slovakia) Director Michal Blaško

War Sailor (Norway) Director Gunnar Vikene (U.S. Premiere)

World War III (Iran) Director Houman Seyyedi

You Won’t Be Alone (Australia) Director Goran Stolevski

TALKING PICTURES

The Talking Pictures program includes in-depth discussions with directors, writers and actors from the year’s top titles. The following film selected for this year’s program with guests attending are:

Alice, Darling (Canada/USA) with actress Anna Kendrick

Chevalier (USA) with director Stephen Williams

The Banshees of Inisherin (Ireland/UK/USA) with actor Colin Farrell

Moving On (USA) with director Paul Weitz and producer Andrew Miano

MODERN MASTERS

New films, classic auteurs.

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (USA) Director Laura Poitras

Broker (South Korea) Director Hirokazu Koreeda

A Compassionate Spy (USA/UK) Director Steve James

Hilma (Sweden) Director Lasse Hallström (North American Premiere)

No Bears (Iran) Director Jafar Panahi

One Fine Morning (France/UK/Germany) Director Mia Hansen-Løve

R.M.N (Romania/France/Belgium/Sweden) Director Cristian Mungiu

Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams (Italy) Director Luca Guadagnino

Tori and Lokita (Belgium/France) Director Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne

NEW VOICES NEW VISIONS

Unique viewpoints from first- and second-time directors.

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe (USA) Director Aitch Alberto (U.S. Premiere)

Butterfly Vision (Ukraine/Czech Republic/Croatia/Sweden) Director Maksim Nakonechnyi (U.S. Premiere)

The Damned Don’t Cry (France/Belgium/Morocco) Director Fyzal Boulifa (North American Premiere)

How to Blow Up a Pipeline (USA) Director Daniel Goldhaber

Love According to Dalva (Belgium/France) Director Emmanuelle Nicot

Our Father, the Devil (USA) Director Ellie Foumbi

Riceboy Sleeps (Canada) Director Anthony Shim

Snow and the Bear (Turkey/Germany/Serbia) Director Selcen Ergun (U.S. Premiere)

Susie Searches (USA/UK) Director Sophie Kargman (U.S. Premiere)

TRUE STORIES

Non-fiction filmmaking at its most urgent and illuminating.

1341 Frames of Love and War (Israel) Director Ran Tal

All That Breathes (India/UK) Director Shaunak Sen

Anxious Nation (USA) Director Vanessa Roth, Laura Morton

The Art of Eating: The Life of M.F.K. Fisher (USA) Director Gregory M. Bezat

Bella (USA) Director Bridget Murnane

Body Parts (USA) Filmmakers Kristy Guevara-Flanagan and Helen Hood Scheer

Born in Chicago (USA) Director Bob Sarles, John Anderson

Butterfly in the Sky (USA) Director Bradford Thomason, Brett Whitcomb

The Caviar Connection (France) Director Benoît Bringer

Crows Are White (Japan/Ireland/USA) Director Ahsen Nadeem

Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy (USA) Director Nancy Buirski

The Grab (USA) Director Gabriela Cowperthwaite

I Like It Here (USA) Director Ralph Arlyck

Lakota Nation vs. United States (USA) Director Jesse Short Bull, Laura Tomaselli

Lift (USA) Director David Petersen

Liquor Store Dreams (USA) Director So Yun Um

Of Medicine and Miracles (USA) Director Ross Kauffman

Roberta (USA) Director Antonino D’Ambrosio

Shot in the Arm (USA) Director Scott Hamilton Kennedy (World Premiere)

Split at the Root (USA) Director Linda Goldstein Knowlton

Subject (USA) Director Camilla Hall, Jennifer Tiexiera

The Thief Collector (USA) Director Allison Otto

To Kill a Tiger (Canada) Director Nisha Pahuja (International Premiere)

Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb (USA) Director Lizzie Gottlieb

CINE LATINO

Latin American/Latinx Stories

Chile ’76 (Chile/USA) Director Manuela Martelli

Huesera (Mexico/Peru) Director Michelle Garza Cervera

I Have Electric Dreams (Belgium/France/Costa Rica) Director Valentina Maurel (North American Premiere)

Sublime (Argentina) Director Mariano Biasin

The Substitute (Argentina/Italy/France/Spain/Mexico) Director Diego Lerman

QUEER CINEMA TODAY & THE GAYLA

Poignant, heartfelt and insightful stories from the LGBTQ community.

1946: The Mistranslation that Shifted Culture (USA/Canada) Director Sharon “Rocky” Roggio

Casa Susanna (USA) Director Sebastien Lifshitz

Eismayer (Austria) Director David Wagner (North American Premiere)

Esther Newton Made Me Gay (USA) Director Jean Carlomusto

Gayla! Screening – God Save the Queens (USA) Director Jordan Danger

Gayla! Screening – Mama Bears (USA) Director Daresha Kyi

My Emptiness and I (Spain) Director Adrián Silvestre

Nelly & Nadine (Sweden/Belgium/Norway) Director Magnus Gertten

Punch (New Zealand/USA) Director Welby Ings (North American Premiere)

Winter Boy (France) Director Christophe Honoré

You Can Live Forever (Canada) Director Mark Slutsky, Sarah Watts

WORLD CINEMA NOW

Travel the world without leaving your seat.

Back Then (Poland) Director Kinga Dębska

The Beasts (Spain/France) Director Rodrigo Sorogoyen

Before, Now & Then (Indonesia) Director Kamila Andini

Burning Days (Turkey/France/Germany/Netherlands/Greece/Croatia) Director Emin Alper

Concerned Citizen (Israel/USA) Director Idan Haguel

Dirty, Difficult, Dangerous (France/Italy/Lebanon/Saudi Arabia/Qatar) Director Wissam Charaf (North American Premiere)

Driving Madeleine (France) Director Christian Carion (U.S. Premiere)

Emily (UK) Director Frances O’Connor (U.S. Premiere)

Freaks Out (Italy/Belgium) Director Gabriele Mainetti

Golden Years (Switzerland) Director Barbara Kulcsar (North American Premiere)

Greener Pastures (Israel) Director Matan Guggenheim, Assaf Abiri (North American Premiere)

Gyeong-ah’s Daughter (South Korea) Director Kim Jung-eun

Haute Couture (France) Director Sylvia Ohayon

The Judgement (Netherlands/Germany) Director Sander Burger

Juniper (New Zealand) Director Matthew J. Saville

Linoleum (USA) Director Colin West

Lullaby (Spain) Director Alauda Ruiz de Azúa

Max, Min & Meowzaki (India) Director N Padmakumar (U.S. Premiere)

Melchior the Apothecary (Estonia/Latvia/Lithuania/Germany) Director Elmo Nüganen

My Neighbor Adolf (Israel/Colombia/Poland) Director Leonid Prudovsky (North American Premiere)

My Sailor, My Love (Finland/Ireland) Director Klaus Härö

Next Sohee (South Korea) Director July Jung

The Origin of Evil (France/Canada) Director Sébastien Marnier

Revoir Paris (France) Director Alice Winocour

Simone: Woman of the Century (France) Director Olivier Dahan (U.S. Premiere)

Somewhere in Queens (USA) Director Ray Romano

Stonewalling (Japan/China) Director Huang Ji, Ryuji Otsuka

The Storyteller (India) Director Anant Narayan Mahadevan (North American Premiere)

Talia’s Journey (Belgium/Senegal/Luxembourg) Director Christophe Rolin

Viking (Canada) Director Stéphane Lafleur

Where Life Begins (Italy) Director Stéphane Freiss

Without Her (Iran/Germany) Director Arian Vazirdaftari (North American Premiere)

The Word (Czech Republic/Slovakia/Poland) Director Beata Parkanová (U.S. Premiere)

LOCAL SPOTLIGHT

These films have been selected as part of the Local Spotlight program highlighting films from the Coachella Valley.

Don’t Worry Darling (USA) Director Olivia Wilde

Racist Trees (USA) Director Sara Newens, Mina T. Son (North American Premiere)

Juried awards for films in-competition will be announced Sunday, January 15 for seven categories, including the FIPRESCI Prize for films in the International Feature Film Oscar® Submissions program; New Voices New Visions Award for unique viewpoints from first- and second-time directors; Best Documentary Award for compelling non-fiction filmmaking; Ibero-American Award for the best film from Latin America, Spain or Portugal; Local Jury Award for a film that promotes understanding and acceptance between people; Young Cineastes Award for a film chosen by our Youth Jury; and the Mozaik Bridging the Borders Award for a film that is successful in bringing the people of our world closer together.

The complete line-up will be available online on December 6 at www.psfilmfest.org. Attached is a complete list of films selected for the festival. General tickets will go on sale December 22.

About the Palm Springs International Film Society

The Palm Springs International Film Society is a 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit organization whose mission is to cultivate and promote the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness. The Film Society produces the Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) and Film Awards every January and Palm Springs ShortFest in June. In addition to curating the best in international cinema, PSIFF’s Film Awards has come to be known as the first stop on the campaign trail for the Academy Awards®, and our Oscar®-qualifying ShortFest is the largest short film festival and market in North America. Our festivals, year-round member screenings and educational programs manifest our organization’s mission by nurturing and encouraging new filmmaking talent, honoring the great masters of world cinema, and expanding audience horizons.