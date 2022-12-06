Every time I watch The Woman King, I cannot stop staring at the costumes. These women, led by Viola Davis, have to listen to their bodies as they go into battle, so costume designer, Gersha Phillips, took a lot of things into consideration when designing the outfits worn throughout Gina Prince-Blythewood’s film. The women of the Kingdom of Dahomey exude power, strength, and vitality, and Phillips designs only reinforce the confidence they carry.

The first thing you will notice about the Phillips’ costumes is just how colorful they are. When these women are going through their day-to-day activities, they sport a colorful tunic striped with reds, blues, blacks and yellows. When you see Thuso Mbedu enter the compound, she wears something similar, but the colors aren’t as filled in yet–as if she almost has to earn those hues. King Ghezo (played by an impressive John Boyega) dons robs in gorgeous blues with golden adornments in the fabric.

Phillips acknowledges how every woman would change up their battle gear with small changes–the stones worn in almost every garment switches depending on what they are doing or how they spend their time. One of my favorite elements is how Davis’ Nanisca and Mbedu’s Nawi share a similar color towards the end of the film. Phillips ties them together simply without words since we can feel their bond.

Phillips absolutely deserves to be nominated for her stunning work.

The Woman King is still playing in theaters and available to rent.