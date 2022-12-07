Awards season can be an exciting time, but also a frustrating one since, too often, the same films and artists are mentioned as the most outstanding of the year, by prognosticators overlooking a slew of worthy gems and stellar performances. One of the many notable turns this season that should be in the conversation is Ben Aldridge’s charismatic and captivating turn as Kit, the real-life partner of TV journo Michael Ausiello (played by Jim Parsons) in Michael Showalter’s Spoiler Alert.

The film follows the characters’ initial hook up and oddly sweet romance which eventually veers into rocky relationship terrain. Then Kit is diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and the two come together to face the inevitable.

What could have easily been a maudlin melodrama is instead an often-funny, inspiring, and relatable film thanks in large part to Aldridge’s exceptional work.

Kit is cocky and self-assured in the clubs but isn’t out to his parents (Sally Field and Bill Irwin). And when he does come out to them the dynamics are such that the viewers get what they hope for…and so does Kit, much to his shock. Aldridge, himself, came out a few years ago.

The thesp got his start on the London stage in various productions including the musical version of American Psycho opposite Matt Smith and Jonathan Bailey.

He has appeared in a variety of TV shows, including the first season of Fleabag (as Arshole Guy). Last year, he played the first prime time gay detective in the riveting limited series The Long Call and is currently portraying Thomas Wayne on the DC show Pennyworth.

In February, he will be seen with Jonathan Groff in M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin.

Awards Daily had a chance to chat with Ben about Spoiler Alert and his career.

Spoiler Alert is currently playing in select theaters and opens nationally on December 9, 2022.