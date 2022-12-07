The eligible films for the 95th Academy Awards in three categories has been announced. Voters will select from these to create a “short list” that will then be voted on for their official nominees. Variety posted these yesterday, but FYI.

27 in Animated:

“Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood” (Netflix)

“The Bad Guys” (Universal Pictures)

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie” (20th Century Studios)

“Charlotte” (Good Deed Entertainment)

“DC League of Super-Pets” (Warner Bros.)

“Drifting Home” (GKids)

“Eternal Spring” (Lofty Sky Distribution)

“Goodbye, Don Glees!” (GKIDS)

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)

“Inu-Oh” (GKids)

“Lamya’s Poem” (Phoenicia Pictures)

“Lightyear” (Pixar)

“Little Nicholas, Happy as Can Be” (Buffalo 8)

“Luck” (Apple Original Films/Skydance)

“Mad God” (IFC Midnight/Shudder)

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” (A24)

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” (Universal Pictures)

“My Father’s Dragon” (Netflix)

“New Gods: Yang Jian” (GKids)

“Oink” (Synergetic Distribution)

“Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” (Paramount Pictures)

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (DreamWorks Animation)

“Run, Tiger Run!” (Soular Animation)

“The Sea Beast” (Netflix)

“Strange World” (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Turning Red” (Pixar)

“Wendell & Wild” (Netflix)

92 in International Feature:

Albania, “A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes On”

Algeria, “Our Brothers”

Argentina, “Argentina, 1985”

Armenia, “Aurora’s Sunrise”

Australia, “You Won’t Be Alone”

Austria, “Corsage”

Azerbaijan, “Creators”

Bangladesh, “Hawa”

Belgium, “Close”

Bolivia, “Utama”

Bosnia and Herzegovina, “A Ballad”

Brazil, “Mars One”

Bulgaria, “In the Heart of the Machine”

Cambodia, “Return to Seoul”

Cameroon, “The Planters Plantation”

Canada, “Eternal Spring”

Chile, “Blanquita”

China, “Nice View”

Colombia, “The Kings of the World”

Costa Rica, “Domingo and the Mist”

Croatia, “Safe Place”

Czech Republic, “Il Boemo”

Denmark, “Holy Spider”

Dominican Republic, “Bantú Mama”

Ecuador, “Lo Invisible”

Estonia, “Kalev”

Finland, “Girl Picture”

France, “Saint Omer”

Georgia, “A Long Break”

Germany, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Greece, “Magnetic Fields”

Guatemala, “The Silence of the Mole”

Hong Kong, “Where the Wind Blows”

Hungary, “Blockade”

Iceland, “Beautiful Beings”

India, “Last Film Show”

Indonesia, “Missing Home”

Iran, “World War III”

Iraq, “The Exam”

Ireland, “The Quiet Girl”

Israel, “Cinema Sabaya”

Italy, “Nostalgia”

Japan, “Plan 75”

Jordan, “Farha”

Kazakhstan, “Life”

Kenya, “TeraStorm”

Kosovo, “Looking for Venera”

Kyrgyzstan, “Home for Sale”

Latvia, “January”

Lebanon, “Memory Box”

Lithuania, “Pilgrims”

Luxembourg, “Icarus”

Mexico, “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

Moldova, “Carbon”

Mongolia, “Harvest Moon”

Montenegro, “The Elegy of Laurel”

Morocco, “The Blue Caftan”

Nepal, “Butterfly on a Windowpane”

Netherlands, “Narcosis”

New Zealand, “Muru”

North Macedonia, “The Happiest Man in the World”

Norway, “War Sailor”

Pakistan, “Joyland”

Palestine, “Mediterranean Fever”

Panama, “Birthday Boy”

Paraguay, “Eami”

Peru, “Moon Heart”

Philippines, “On the Job: The Missing 8”

Poland, “EO”

Portugal, “Alma Viva”

Romania, “Imaculat”

Saudi Arabia, “Raven Song”

Senegal, “Xalé”

Serbia, “Darkling”

Singapore, “Ajoomma”

Slovakia, “Victim”

Slovenia, “Orchestra”

South Korea, “Decision to Leave”

Spain, “Alcarràs”

Sweden, “Cairo Conspiracy”

Switzerland, “A Piece of Sky”

Taiwan, “Goddamned Asura”

Tanzania, “Tug of War”

Thailand, “One for the Road”

Tunisia, “Under the Fig Trees”

Turkey, “Kerr”

Uganda, “Tembele”

Ukraine, “Klondike”

United Kingdom, “Winners”

Uruguay, “The Employer and the Employee”

Venezuela, “The Box”

Vietnam, “578: Magnum”

144 Documentaries:

“2nd Chance”

“752 Is Not a Number”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“A Star Without a Star”

“Aftershock”

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“America Boxed In”

“Anonymous Club”

“Art & Krimes by Krimes”

“At Home Walking”

“Bad Axe”

“Battleground”

“Beba”

“Bitterbrush”

“Black Ice”

“Black Notebooks – Ronit”

“Blue Island”

“Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power”

“Breaking Bread”

“Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche”

“Calendar Girls”

“Cat Daddies”

“Children of the Mist”

“Civil”

“Claydream”

“Cow”

“Deep in the Heart: A Texas Wildlife Story”

“Descendant”

“Disturbed Earth”

“Dreaming Walls: Inside the Chelsea Hotel”

“Eami”

“Eternal Spring”

“Exposure”

“Fanny: The Right to Rock”

“Father”

“Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen”

“Fire of Love”

“Four Winters”

“Framing Agnes”

“Free Chol Soo Lee”

“Free Puppies!”

“Freedom on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom”

“From the Hood to the Holler”

“Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down”

“Gamestop: Rise of the Players”

“Girl, Taken”

“Good Night Oppy”

“Gratitude Revealed”

“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song”

“Hello, Bookstore”

“Hidden Letters”

“Hold Your Fire”

“How to Survive a Pandemic”

“I Am Here”

“I Didn’t See You There”

“I’m Wanita”

“In Her Hands”

“Invisible Demons”

“Is That Black Enough for You?”

“Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story”

“Katrina Babies”

“Keep Stepping”

“Killing Me Softly With His Songs”

“Las Hostilidades”

“Last Flight Home”

“Leave No Trace”

“Let Me Be Me”

“Let the Little Light Shine”

“Life & Life”

“Little Palestine, Diary of a Siege”

“Look at Me: XXXtentacion”

“Loudmouth”

“Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues”

“Loving Highsmith”

“Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power”

“Master of Light”

“Midwives”

“Mija”

“Moonage Daydream”

“Motherland”

“Mr. Landsbergis”

“My Old School”

“Myanmar Diaries”

“Navalny”

“Nelly & Nadine”

“Nothing Compares”

“Nothing Lasts Forever”

“Oleg”

“Only in Theaters”

“Our American Family”

“Out of Breath”

“Project Iceman”

“Punch 9 for Harold Washington”

“Retrograde”

“Riotsville, U.S.A.”

“Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams”

“Sansón and Me”

“Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me”

“Send Me”

“Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic”

“Sidney”

“Sirens”

“Souls in Transit”

“Sr.”

“Stutz”

“Surviving Sex Trafficking”

“Tantura”

“The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales”

“The Automat”

“The Balcony Movie”

“The Bengali

“The Book Keepers”

“The Camera of Doctor Morris”

“The Cathedral”

“The Corridors of Powers”

“The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie”

“The Eclipse”

“The Exiles”

“The Human Trial”

“The Janes”

“The Last of the Winthrops”

“The New Abolitionists”

“The Princess”

“The Quiet Epidemic”

“The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile”

“The Silence of the Mole”

“The Story Won’t Die”

“The Territory”

“The Unredacted (Jihad Rehab)”

“The Voice of Dust and Ash”

“The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari”

“The Will to See”

“The Wind Blows the Border”

“Three Minutes — A Lengthening”

“Tiger 24”

“To the End”

“Trenches”

“Turn Every Page – The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb”

“Users”

“We Are Art Through the Eyes of Annalaura”

“What We Leave Behind”

“Wildcat”

“Young Plato”

“¡Viva Maestro!”