Tomorrow, the AFI will drop their top ten for the year, which will continue to shape our Oscar race as it goes along. Here is how Best Picture has shaken out for the past four years:

Now that the Academy has an even ten nominees instead of a random number between 5 and 10, we should expect a better match. In 2010 they matched 9/10, though the year before, in 2009, it was less:

The AFI voting members are a small handful of critics, industry people and tastemakers. It functions like a poll of sorts for the Academy. There are several questions to answer – like whether or not Babylon makes it in, or Avatar: The Way of Water. But just because something doesn’t get in here doesn’t mean it won’t land in Best Picture at the Oscars.

Given that, this is how we expect it will go:

Sasha Stone

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Nope

Till

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

Women Talking

Ryan Adams

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

She Said

TÁR

Till

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Mark Johnson

The Fabelmans

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Avatar: The Way of Water

Women Talking

TÁR

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Emancipation

She Said

Babylon

Marshall Flores

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion

Nope

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

Women Talking

Clarence Moye

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion

She Said

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

Women Talking