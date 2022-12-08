The Hollywood Critics Association has announced the full list of nominees for their inaugural HCA Creative Arts Awards. The winners of the HCA Creative Arts Awards will be revealed at their ceremony, scheduled to take place on Friday, February 17, 2023.
A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once tied with Paramount Pictures’ Top Gun: Maverick with a total of seven nominations including Best Cinematography, Stunts and Visual Effects. Matt Reeves’ The Batman came in third place with a total of six nominations, including Best Makeup and Hair, Score and Sound.
A shortlist committee, led by AwardsWatch and HCA Member, Erik Anderson, was created and tasked with generating twelve category shortlists for the HCA Creative Arts Awards. HCA Members Ema Sasic, Ryan McQuade, Terence Johnson, Chris James, Kathia Woods and Dana Han-Klein, all worked alongside Anderson to build and shape this year’s shortlists. Once the lists were finalized, the shortlists were sent out to the HCA membership and were used to vote for this year’s nominees.
A full list of all nominations in all twelve categories can be found below:
Casting Director
Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24) – Sarah Finn
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix) – Mary Vernieu and Bret Howe
The Menu (Searchlight Pictures) – Mary Vernieu and Bret Howe
The Woman King (Sony Pictures) – Aisha Coley
Women Talking (UA Releasing) – John Buchan and Jason Knight
Cinematography
Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios) – Russell Carpenter
Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24) – Larkin Seiple
The Batman (Warner Brothers) – Greig Fraser
The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures) – Janusz Kamiński
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures) – Claudio Miranda
Costume Design
Babylon (Paramount Pictures) – Mary Zophres
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios) – Ruth Carter
Elvis (Warner Brothers) – Catherine Martin
Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris (Focus Features) – Jenny Beavan
The Woman King (Sony Pictures) – Gersha Phillips
Editing
Decision to Leave (MUBI) – Kim Sang-bum
Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24) – Paul Rogers
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix) – Bob Ducsay
RRR (Variance Films) – A. Sreekar Prasad
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures) – Eddie Hamilton
Makeup and Hairstyling
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios) – Camille Friend and Joel Harlow
Elvis (Warner Brothers) – Shane Thomas, Mark Coulier, Jason Baird, and Louise Coulston
Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24) – Michelle Chung and Anissa Salazar
The Batman (Warner Brothers) – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, and Zoe Tahir
The Whale (A24) – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, and Anne Marie Bradley
Marketing Campaign
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)
Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24)
Nope (Universal Pictures)
Smile (Paramount Pictures)
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)
Original Song
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios) – “Lift Me Up” performed by Rihanna
Elvis (Warner Brothers) – “Vegas” performed by Doja Cat
RRR (Variance Films) – “Naatu Naatu” performed by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures) – “Hold My Hand” performed by Lady Gaga
Turning Red (Pixar) – “Nobody Like U” performed by 4Town
Production Design
Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios) – Dylan Cole, Ben Procter and Vanessa Cole
Babylon (Paramount Pictures) – Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios) – Hannah Beachler
Elvis (Warner Brothers) – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, and Bev Dunn
The Batman (Warner Brothers) – James Chinlund and Lee Sandales
Score
Babylon (Paramount Pictures) – Justin Hurwitz
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat
The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures) – Carter Burwell
The Batman (Warner Brothers) – Michael Giacchino
Women Talking (UA Releasing) – Hildur Guðnadóttir
Sound
Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios) – Christopher Boyes, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Gary Summers, Michael Hedges, and Julian Howarth
Elvis (Warner Brothers) – David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson, and Michael Keller
Nope (Universal Pictures) – Johnnie Burn and Jose Antonio Garcia
The Batman (Warner Brothers) – Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray, and Andy Nelson
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures) – Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, and Mark Taylor
Stunts
Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24)
RRR (Variance Films)
The Batman (Warner Brothers)
The Woman King (Sony Pictures)
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)
Visual Effects
Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios) – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett
Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24) – Zak Stoltz, Ethan Feldbau, Benjamin Brewer and Jeff Desom
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix) – Aaron Weintraub, Brian Leif Hansen, Georgina Hayns and Ian Mackinnon
RRR (Variance Films) – V. Srinivas Mohan
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures) – Ryan Tudhope, Scott R. Fisher, Seth Hill and Bryan Litson