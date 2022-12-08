The Hollywood Critics Association has announced the full list of nominees for their inaugural HCA Creative Arts Awards. The winners of the HCA Creative Arts Awards will be revealed at their ceremony, scheduled to take place on Friday, February 17, 2023.

A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once tied with Paramount Pictures’ Top Gun: Maverick with a total of seven nominations including Best Cinematography, Stunts and Visual Effects. Matt Reeves’ The Batman came in third place with a total of six nominations, including Best Makeup and Hair, Score and Sound.

A shortlist committee, led by AwardsWatch and HCA Member, Erik Anderson, was created and tasked with generating twelve category shortlists for the HCA Creative Arts Awards. HCA Members Ema Sasic, Ryan McQuade, Terence Johnson, Chris James, Kathia Woods and Dana Han-Klein, all worked alongside Anderson to build and shape this year’s shortlists. Once the lists were finalized, the shortlists were sent out to the HCA membership and were used to vote for this year’s nominees.

A full list of all nominations in all twelve categories can be found below:

Casting Director

Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24) – Sarah Finn

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix) – Mary Vernieu and Bret Howe

The Menu (Searchlight Pictures) – Mary Vernieu and Bret Howe

The Woman King (Sony Pictures) – Aisha Coley

Women Talking (UA Releasing) – John Buchan and Jason Knight

Cinematography

Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios) – Russell Carpenter

Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24) – Larkin Seiple

The Batman (Warner Brothers) – Greig Fraser

The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures) – Janusz Kamiński

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures) – Claudio Miranda

Costume Design

Babylon (Paramount Pictures) – Mary Zophres

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios) – Ruth Carter

Elvis (Warner Brothers) – Catherine Martin

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris (Focus Features) – Jenny Beavan

The Woman King (Sony Pictures) – Gersha Phillips

Editing

Decision to Leave (MUBI) – Kim Sang-bum

Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24) – Paul Rogers

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix) – Bob Ducsay

RRR (Variance Films) – A. Sreekar Prasad

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures) – Eddie Hamilton

Makeup and Hairstyling

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios) – Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

Elvis (Warner Brothers) – Shane Thomas, Mark Coulier, Jason Baird, and Louise Coulston

Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24) – Michelle Chung and Anissa Salazar

The Batman (Warner Brothers) – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, and Zoe Tahir

The Whale (A24) – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, and Anne Marie Bradley

Marketing Campaign

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24)

Nope (Universal Pictures)

Smile (Paramount Pictures)

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

Original Song

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios) – “Lift Me Up” performed by Rihanna

Elvis (Warner Brothers) – “Vegas” performed by Doja Cat

RRR (Variance Films) – “Naatu Naatu” performed by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures) – “Hold My Hand” performed by Lady Gaga

Turning Red (Pixar) – “Nobody Like U” performed by 4Town

Production Design

Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios) – Dylan Cole, Ben Procter and Vanessa Cole

Babylon (Paramount Pictures) – Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios) – Hannah Beachler

Elvis (Warner Brothers) – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, and Bev Dunn

The Batman (Warner Brothers) – James Chinlund and Lee Sandales

Score

Babylon (Paramount Pictures) – Justin Hurwitz

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures) – Carter Burwell

The Batman (Warner Brothers) – Michael Giacchino

Women Talking (UA Releasing) – Hildur Guðnadóttir

Sound

Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios) – Christopher Boyes, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Gary Summers, Michael Hedges, and Julian Howarth

Elvis (Warner Brothers) – David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson, and Michael Keller

Nope (Universal Pictures) – Johnnie Burn and Jose Antonio Garcia

The Batman (Warner Brothers) – Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray, and Andy Nelson

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures) – Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, and Mark Taylor

Stunts

Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24)

RRR (Variance Films)

The Batman (Warner Brothers)

The Woman King (Sony Pictures)

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios) – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett

Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24) – Zak Stoltz, Ethan Feldbau, Benjamin Brewer and Jeff Desom

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix) – Aaron Weintraub, Brian Leif Hansen, Georgina Hayns and Ian Mackinnon

RRR (Variance Films) – V. Srinivas Mohan

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures) – Ryan Tudhope, Scott R. Fisher, Seth Hill and Bryan Litson