Best Film : Top Gun: Maverick

Best Director : Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Actor : Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Actress : Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor : Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Supporting Actress : Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Original Screenplay : Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Adapted Screenplay : Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell, All Quiet on the Western Front

Breakthrough Performance : Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Breakthrough Performance : Gabriel LaBelle, The Fabelmans

Best Directorial Debut : Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Best Animated Feature : Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Best International Film : Close

Best Documentary : Sr.

Best Ensemble : Women Talking

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography : Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick

NBR Freedom of Expression Awards:

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Argentina, 1985

Top Films (in alphabetical order) :

Aftersun

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

Till

The Woman King

Women Talking

Top 5 International Films (in alphabetical order) :

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Decision to Leave

EO

Saint Omer

Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order) :

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

All That Breathes

Descendant

Turn Every Page – The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb

Wildcat

Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order) :

Armageddon Time

Emily the Criminal

The Eternal Daughter

Funny Pages

The Inspection

Living

A Love Song

Nanny

The Wonder

To Leslie