Apple TV+’s Spirited is the reason of the season, and it features a bevy of inspired new music sung by Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer. Since this is a new spin on the age old tale of yuletide hauntings, the music had to reflect a fresh and hilarious take on the classic holiday tale. Oscar and Tony Award winning composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul teamed up with the witty and vivacious Khiyon Hursey, Sukari Jones and Mark Sonnenblick for the film’s toe-tapping and addictive kick in the knickers, “Good Afternoon.”

Expressing the seemingly genial phrase, ‘good afternoon,’ is enough to earn a slap in the face since the words are akin to giving someone the middle finger. It’s a simple concept that the team builds on beautifully. “Good Afternoon” moves like a bullet train, and the team knew that the song had to take us for a ride. We slide through the snowy streets and hear dozens of boisterous asides from the game ensemble.

The team details how they could all work on one song at the same time (thanks, Google Docs!), and it doesn’t sound dissimilar from working on the writer’s room of a hit sitcom or variety show. I was delighted to discover that Sukari Jones wouldn’t budge on removing Judy Dench from the song’s concept. That alone is worth the Oscar consideration. Pasek and Paul also reveal how they avoid being cynical for their feel-good closing number, “Do A Little Good.”

Working with giants like Ferrell and Reynolds only emboldened this songwriting team, and it comes through in the writing. It also gives us a cheeky new way to tell someone to buzz off. If someone grinds your gears this holiday season, simply tip your hat (real or imaginary) and wish them a good afternoon.

Spirited is streaming now on Apple TV+.