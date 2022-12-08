The Woman King headlined the African American Film Critics Association’s annual list of the top 10 films of the year. The film, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, boasts an ensemble cast led by Viola Davis which includes Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, and Thuso Mbedu as the Agojie, an all-female army of fierce warriors. John Boyega also stars as King Ghezo.

“The best films of this year prove that diverse stories – the true and the fantastical – are not only important to the culture but are equally important to the movie-making business,” said AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson. “Black films which make an impact on our minds and hearts are also making a sizable impact at the box office. Our top film, ‘The Woman King’, bridges the gap between telling important, heartfelt stories, and providing an entertaining experience for movie-going audiences. These true tales of black empowerment and accomplishment, such as ‘Emancipation,’ ‘Devotion’ and ‘Sidney,’ as well as fantastical tales such as ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ and ‘Wendell & Wild’ invite us to experience underappreciated pieces of history along with our own imaginings.”

“AAFCA is proud to honor these masterpieces, along with the rest of AAFCA’s Top 10 Films of 2022, and acknowledge their indelible impact on our industry and culture.”

The full list of AAFCA’S Top 10 Films of 2022:

1. The Woman King

2. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

3. Till

4. Sidney

5. Emancipation

5. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

6. Inspection

7. Causeway

8. Everything Everywhere All at Once

9. Wendell & Wild

10. Devotion

As previously announced, AAFCA will reveal winners of the 14th Annual AAFCA Awards honoring outstanding achievement in film in 15 competitive categories on Jan. 16, 2023. An in-person celebration in Los Angeles will follow on March 1.

For more information on the AAFCA Awards and the organization’s other programs and activities, visit http://AAFCA.com.