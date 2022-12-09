The Golden Globes will announce their award nominations on Monday. That might shake up the race a bit compared to what we know now. But we have two big clues with the data dump of the National Board of Review and AFI’s Top Ten of the year. Both of these groups get close to matching the Oscars, with AFI having the edge most years.

In the current era of expanded Best Picture lineup (2009-2021), only twice did all films that were listed by both the NBR and AFI also make Best Picture at the Oscars, in 2009 and 2012.

What these two years have in common is that they were driven by a frontrunner that would end up winning in the major categories. Argo obviously had a cleaner shot, but The Hurt Locker was solid after the Golden Globes.

Every other year there have been films that were named on both lists but didn’t go all the way, like 2018 and 2020:

How many movies missed both of these lists and still ended up in Best Picture?

2021: Drive My Car

2020: The Father

2018: Bohemian Rhapsody

2017: Darkest Hour

2016: Lion

2015: The Revenant, Brooklyn

2013: Dallas Buyers Club, Philomena

2012: Amour

2011: Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close

2009: The Blind Side, District 9

It’s a fairly minimal list. Most Best Picture nominees were named on least one, many on both. Those that showed up later likely did so driven by the actors in most cases. Put that together with how rare it is for all of those that showed up on both lists to get in, and you can see that there could be some surprises in store, even for films that seem like sure bets.

In general, it never hurts to follow the actors. The Blind Side, Darkest Hour, Bohemian Rhapsody were all films with acting frontrunners in them.

We don’t know what kind of a year this will be, but so far, this is how it is shaping up:

Looking at this list, I notice the absence of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which many thought had a shot. There is also no Babylon.

The films that have the best shot to be plucked from these two lists are those with acting frontrunners in them:

TAR

Elvis

Till

After that, you get the ones that might have a shot, depending on what the Critics Choice, Golden Globes, and the Producers Guild do:

Glass Onion

She Said

Nope

And finally, the longest shots:

RRR

Aftersun

Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water are the two that may not have acting frontrunners. Maybe Tom Cruise gets in, and if so, this is moot (obviously), but Avatar won’t have any acting nominees. The rest of them all have acting frontrunners:

The Fabelmans — Michelle Williams, Paul Dano

The Banshees of Inisherin — Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan

Everything Everywhere — Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu

The Woman King — Viola Davis

Women Talking — Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Rooney Mara, Ben Whishaw

So I would bet that these films all have the best shot at Best Picture. But at the moment, both Top Gun and Avatar also seem like strong contenders. At the moment, we have to keep our predictions holding the line with this being a year where all of the films on both lists get in by the end.

We’re still in the nominations phase of the Best Picture race. It is too soon to name a frontrunner. We just have to see how it lays out, but I would not exclude Avatar just because it doesn’t have acting nominations. Its scope, its emotional content, and how much money it will make will all come into play. For now, I’ve moved it to the number two spot but we’ll see how it goes.

We will revisit all of this after Monday’s Globes announcement, but here is this week’s predictions:

Best Picture:

The Fabelmans (AFI/NBR)

Avatar: The Way of Water (AFI/NBR)

The Banshees of Inisherin (AFI/NBR)

Women Talking (AFI/NBR)

Everything Everywhere All At Once (AFI/NBR)

Top Gun: Maverick (AFI/NBR)

The Woman King (AFI/NBR)

Elvis (AFI)

TÁR (AFI)

Nope (AFI)

My next tier:

Babylon

Glass Onion (NBR)

RRR (NBR)

She Said (AFI)

Empire of Light

Aftersun (NBR)

Triangle of Sadness

All Quiet on the Western Front

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Bardo

13 Lives

The Whale

SAG Ensemble Predictions:

Women Talking

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Woman King

Alt: Till, Babylon, Glass Onion, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Director:

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jim Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

The Daniels, Everything Everywhere

Alt: Rian Johnson, Glass Onion; Damien Chazelle, Babylon; Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King; Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front; S. S. Rajamouli, RRR

DGA Predictions:

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Jim Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Alt: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Actor:

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Bill Nighy, Living

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

Alt: Will Smith, Emancipation; Diego Calva, Babylon; Adam Driver, White Noise

Best Actress:

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Alt: Olivia Colman, Empire of Light; Margot Robbie, Babylon

Supporting Actress:

Jessie Buckley, Women Talking

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Claire Foy, Women Talking

Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere

Alt: Jean Smart, Babylon; Keke Palmer, Nope; Carey Mulligan, She Said; Hong Chau, The Whale; Laura Dern, The Son

Supporting Actor:

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Alt: Brad Pitt, Babylon; Micheal Ward, Empire of Light; Anthony Hopkins, Armageddon Time

Original Screenplay:

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Everything Everywhere All At Once

TÁR

Elvis

Alt: Armageddon Time, Babylon, Vengeance, Empire of Light

Adapted Screenplay:

Women Talking

She Said

Top Gun: Maverick

The Whale

The Son

Editing:

Top Gun: Maverick

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Fabelmans

The Banshees of Inersherin

Alt: Elvis, Babylon

Cinematography:

Avatar: The Way of Water

Top Gun: Maverick

All Quiet on the Western Front

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Bardo

Alt: The Fabelmans, The Banshees of Inisherin, Empire of Light

Sound:

Top Gun: Maverick

Elvis

Babylon

Wakanda Forever

Avatar: The Way of Water

Alt: All Quiet on the Western Front

Production Design:

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Babylon

Pinocchio

Alt: Bardo, The Fabelmans

Costumes:

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Wakanda Forever

The Woman King

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Alt: Living

Visual Effects:

Avatar: The Way of Water

Top Gun: Maverick

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Batman

Alt: Everything Everywhere All at Once; RRR; Beast; Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Documentary Feature:

In Her Hands

Goodnight Oppy

Sidney

Fire of Love

Icarus: The Aftermath

Alt: Riotsville, USA; SR.