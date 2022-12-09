The Los Angeles Film Critics will hold their awards this Sunday. They will trickle out on Twitter. The big change this year are the “gender neutral” categories, which makes an already diminished industry feel even more diminished everywhere EXCEPT Twitter.

In predicting how these will go or what effect they will have, I can tell you off the bat that removing Best Actress and Best Actor greatly diminishes whatever forward thrust they might have in the Oscar race. It makes them more or less neutral wins. “Hey, he got that – you know, what was that thing – like a best performer or something? Best gender-neutral actor or something?”

But the critics supposedly don’t care about the Oscars. And so it goes.

Let’s roll with it, shall we?

The awards that I think will “matter” will be Best Picture and Best Director. In that way, the LAFCA could have some impact, depending on their choice. If they go in the direction of, say, choosing EO for Best Picture, then no. If they are in the Oscar wheelhouse, it might “matter” more.

We’ll post our predictions and then you can predict your own in our contest below.

Marshall Flores

Picture — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Director — Steven Spielberg, The Fablemans

Lead — Michelle Yeoh, EEAAO

Lead — Cate Blanchett, TAR

Supporting — Ke Huey Quan, EEAAO

Supporting — Hong Chau, The Whale

Screenplay — Banshees of Inisherin

Cinematography — Top Gun: Maverick

Editing — Top Gun: Maverick

Production Design — Avatar: The Way of Water

Score — The Fablemans

Sasha Stone

Picture — TAR

Director — Todd Field, TAR

Lead — Michelle Yeoh, EEAAO

Lead — Cate Blanchett, TAR

Supporting — Ke Huey Quan, EEAAO

Supporting — Keke Palmer, Nope

Screenplay — Aftersun

Cinematography — Top Gun: Maverick

Editing — Top Gun: Maverick

Production Design — Avatar: The Way of Water

Score — Women Talking

Mark Johnson

Picture — The Banshees of Inisherin

Director — Steven Spielberg, The Fablemans

Lead — Michelle Yeoh, EEAAO

Lead — Colin Farrell, Banshees

Supporting — Ke Huey Quan, EEAAO

Supporting — Angela Bassett, Black Panther

Screenplay — Banshees

Cinematography — Top Gun: Maverick

Editing — Top Gun: Maverick

Production Design — Elvis

Score — The Fabelmans

Ryan Adams

Picture — TAR

Director — Todd Field, TAR

Lead — Michelle Yeoh, EEAAO

Lead — Cate Blanchett, TAR

Supporting — Ke Huey Quan, EEAAO

Supporting — Barry Keoghan, Banshees of Inisherin

Screenplay — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Cinematography — All Quiet on the Western Front

Editing — Top Gun: Maverick

Production Design — Babylon

Score — The Fablemans

Your turn!