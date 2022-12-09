The Los Angeles Film Critics will hold their awards this Sunday. They will trickle out on Twitter. The big change this year are the “gender neutral” categories, which makes an already diminished industry feel even more diminished everywhere EXCEPT Twitter.
In predicting how these will go or what effect they will have, I can tell you off the bat that removing Best Actress and Best Actor greatly diminishes whatever forward thrust they might have in the Oscar race. It makes them more or less neutral wins. “Hey, he got that – you know, what was that thing – like a best performer or something? Best gender-neutral actor or something?”
But the critics supposedly don’t care about the Oscars. And so it goes.
Let’s roll with it, shall we?
The awards that I think will “matter” will be Best Picture and Best Director. In that way, the LAFCA could have some impact, depending on their choice. If they go in the direction of, say, choosing EO for Best Picture, then no. If they are in the Oscar wheelhouse, it might “matter” more.
We’ll post our predictions and then you can predict your own in our contest below.
Marshall Flores
Picture — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Director — Steven Spielberg, The Fablemans
Lead — Michelle Yeoh, EEAAO
Lead — Cate Blanchett, TAR
Supporting — Ke Huey Quan, EEAAO
Supporting — Hong Chau, The Whale
Screenplay — Banshees of Inisherin
Cinematography — Top Gun: Maverick
Editing — Top Gun: Maverick
Production Design — Avatar: The Way of Water
Score — The Fablemans
Sasha Stone
Picture — TAR
Director — Todd Field, TAR
Lead — Michelle Yeoh, EEAAO
Lead — Cate Blanchett, TAR
Supporting — Ke Huey Quan, EEAAO
Supporting — Keke Palmer, Nope
Screenplay — Aftersun
Cinematography — Top Gun: Maverick
Editing — Top Gun: Maverick
Production Design — Avatar: The Way of Water
Score — Women Talking
Mark Johnson
Picture — The Banshees of Inisherin
Director — Steven Spielberg, The Fablemans
Lead — Michelle Yeoh, EEAAO
Lead — Colin Farrell, Banshees
Supporting — Ke Huey Quan, EEAAO
Supporting — Angela Bassett, Black Panther
Screenplay — Banshees
Cinematography — Top Gun: Maverick
Editing — Top Gun: Maverick
Production Design — Elvis
Score — The Fabelmans
Ryan Adams
Picture — TAR
Director — Todd Field, TAR
Lead — Michelle Yeoh, EEAAO
Lead — Cate Blanchett, TAR
Supporting — Ke Huey Quan, EEAAO
Supporting — Barry Keoghan, Banshees of Inisherin
Screenplay — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Cinematography — All Quiet on the Western Front
Editing — Top Gun: Maverick
Production Design — Babylon
Score — The Fablemans
Your turn!