Live Action Short contender, Moshari, is one of the most visually striking films in the shorts race. Director Nuhash Humayun pulls a lot of influences from classic horror and twists is into a brand-new type of scary fairy tale. Moshari is a film about sisterhood, family, and the bond that protects and infuriates us. Oscar winners Riz Ahmed and Jordan Peele recently signed on as executive producers.

In an Awards Daily exclusive, Ahmed chats with Humayun about what inspires him as well as the visual and aural language of his striking short.