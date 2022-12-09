The Television Publicity Executive Committee (TPEC) announced today a new annual television publicity campaign competition across every show and platform, the TPEC AWARDS. The announcement was made by Dustin Smith, Founder, SMITHHOUSE and Wendy Zocks, Founder, Wendy Zocks PR, Co-Chairs of TPEC. The professional organization for Entertainment Public Relations executives, founded in 1992 and currently celebrating its 30th anniversary, has members involved in all forms of programming publicity from networks, studios, streamers and agencies.

Smith said, “Our vision is to honor and acknowledge the publicity teams throughout the industry who develop and execute strategic, creative and impactful campaigns in support of an impressive range of content in an ever-growing field of networks and services.”

Added Zocks, “TPEC is the only organization which bridges every platform and is uniquely positioned to recognize excellence in all programming publicity campaigns. We are truly excited to bring this to our members and colleagues to honor the hard work we all do.”

Overseeing the awards will be a committee of executives and committee members reflecting networks, streamers, studios and agencies.

Categories will include the following:

Campaign of the Year

Outstanding Campaign for a Returning Drama

Outstanding Campaign for a Returning Comedy

Outstanding Campaign for a Returning Unscripted Series

Outstanding Campaign for a Television Movie, Limited or Anthology Series

Outstanding Campaign for a New Drama

Outstanding Campaign for a New Comedy

Outstanding Campaign for a New Unscripted Series

Lifetime Achievement Award for Program Publicity (Ben Halpern Award)

Eligibility for the inaugural awards will be the calendar year of January 2022-December 2022. The official rules and submission guidelines will be announced in early 2023.

About TPEC

TPEC (The Television Publicity Executives Committee) was created in the 1980s to foster collaboration among senior communications professionals across the television industry as they faced shared challenges, including changing technology and redefinition of media ownership regulations. Decades later, as the industry evolves at an unprecedented pace, TPEC continues to serve that purpose while fostering mutual understanding and positive working relationships between publicists and the media who cover the TV business and elevating the next generation of communications talent. The Los Angeles-based non-profit publishes the annual TPEC Guide, an invaluable resource used by TV publicists everywhere. For more information on TPEC membership or the Guide, please visit www.tpec.tv . Follow TPEC on FACEBOOK and TWITTER .