Awards Daily chats with Women Talking editor Christopher Donaldson about making changes to Miriam Toews’ source material and how the film moves in a circle instead of a straight line.

Women Talking isn’t the first time that editor Christopher Donaldson has worked with director Sarah Polley. Back in 2011, they collaborated on Take This Waltz, which holds a special place in Donaldson’s heart.

“It’s really one of my favorite professional experiences ever. Beyond what you’re doing creatively also how you’re doing it creatively, Sarah is an extraordinary collaborator who wants what you bring to it. She’s not invested in any way shape or form in the idea of some genius filmmaker who tells everyone what to do and moves everything an inch on the set. She’s so expansive in her creativity, so working in that environment is so incredible because you know that the best you can hope you can do is what she’s hoping for. She’s hoping for your vision to inform her vision.”

I had a great conversation with Donaldson about his work with co-editor Roslyn Kalloo on the film, including talking about the flashbacks pertaining to body parts and how the narration and point of view changed from August (Ben Whishaw) to Autje (Kate Hallett) deep into the edit. Watch the interview below!