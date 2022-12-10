We’ll be up bright and early to watch the Golden Globe nominations. It all starts on Monday. Here are the announcement details from Gold Derby:

Nominees for the 2023 Golden Globes will be announced on Monday, December 12, beginning at 8:35 a.m. ET/5:35 a.m. PT. “Lopez vs. Lopez” stars George Lopez and Mayan Lopez will reveal the 2023 nominees on NBC’s “Today” show, available to watch via linear television, online with a cable subscription, or through NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock. To watch the 2023 Golden Globes nominations online, either login to the NBC website using your cable provider credentials or watch a stream of the nominations on the Golden Globes YouTube page.

You can also enter our contest here.

Here are our predictions for the main categories:

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water — Sasha Stone, Marshall Flores

Elvis — Stone, Flores

The Fablemans — Stone, Flores

TÁR — Stone, Flores

Top Gun: Maverick — Flores

Women Talking — Stone

Best Actress — Drama

Naomi Ackie, I Wanna Dance With Somebody — Flores

Cate Blanchett, TÁR — Stone, Flores

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light — Stone, Flores

Viola Davis, The Woman King — Stone, Flores

Danielle Deadwyler, Till — Stone, Flores

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans — Stone

Best Actor — Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis — Stone, Flores

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick — Stone, Flores

Brendan Fraser, The Whale — Stone, Flores

Hugh Jackman, The Son — Stone, Flores

Bill Nighy, Living — Stone, Flores

Best Motion Picture — Comedy/Musical

Babylon — Stone, Flores

Bardo — Stone

The Banshees of Inisherin — Stone, Flores

Everything Everywhere All at Once — Stone, Flores

Glass Onion — Stone, Flores

Triangle of Sadness — Flores

Best Actress — Comedy/Musical

Margot Robbie, Babylon — Stone, Flores

Julia Roberts, Ticket to Paradise — Stone, Flores

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu — Stone, Flores

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande — Flores

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere — Stone, Flores

Best Actor — Musical/Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon — Flores

George Clooney, Ticket to Paradise — Stone, Flores

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion — Stone, Flores

Colin Farrell, Banshees of Inisherin — Stone, Flores

Tom Hanks, A Man Called Otto — Stone

Adam Sandler, Hustle — Flores

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, Women Talking — Stone, Flores

Hong Chau, The Whale — Flores

Kerry Condon, Banshees of Inisherin — Stone, Flores

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere — Stone, Flores

Claire Foy, Women Talking — Stone

Janelle Monae, Glass Onion — Flores

Best Supporting Actor

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans — Stone

Brendan Gleeson, Glass Onion — Stone, Flores

Tom Hanks, Elvis — Stone

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans — Flores

Brad Pitt, Babylon — Stone, Flores

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere — Stone, Flores

Ben Whishaw, Women Talking — Flores

Best Director

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water — Stone, Flores

The Daniels, Everything Everwhere — Stone, Flores

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin — Stone, Flores

Sarah Polley, Women Talking — Stone, Flores

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans — Stone, Flores

Best Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin — Stone, Flores

Everything, Everywhere — Stone, Flores

The Fabelmans — Stone, Flores

TÁR — Stone, Flores

Women Talking — Stone, Flores