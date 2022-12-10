We’ll be up bright and early to watch the Golden Globe nominations. It all starts on Monday. Here are the announcement details from Gold Derby:
Nominees for the 2023 Golden Globes will be announced on Monday, December 12, beginning at 8:35 a.m. ET/5:35 a.m. PT. “Lopez vs. Lopez” stars George Lopez and Mayan Lopez will reveal the 2023 nominees on NBC’s “Today” show, available to watch via linear television, online with a cable subscription, or through NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock. To watch the 2023 Golden Globes nominations online, either login to the NBC website using your cable provider credentials or watch a stream of the nominations on the Golden Globes YouTube page.
Here are our predictions for the main categories:
Best Motion Picture — Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water — Sasha Stone, Marshall Flores
Elvis — Stone, Flores
The Fablemans — Stone, Flores
TÁR — Stone, Flores
Top Gun: Maverick — Flores
Women Talking — Stone
Best Actress — Drama
Naomi Ackie, I Wanna Dance With Somebody — Flores
Cate Blanchett, TÁR — Stone, Flores
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light — Stone, Flores
Viola Davis, The Woman King — Stone, Flores
Danielle Deadwyler, Till — Stone, Flores
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans — Stone
Best Actor — Drama
Austin Butler, Elvis — Stone, Flores
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick — Stone, Flores
Brendan Fraser, The Whale — Stone, Flores
Hugh Jackman, The Son — Stone, Flores
Bill Nighy, Living — Stone, Flores
Best Motion Picture — Comedy/Musical
Babylon — Stone, Flores
Bardo — Stone
The Banshees of Inisherin — Stone, Flores
Everything Everywhere All at Once — Stone, Flores
Glass Onion — Stone, Flores
Triangle of Sadness — Flores
Best Actress — Comedy/Musical
Margot Robbie, Babylon — Stone, Flores
Julia Roberts, Ticket to Paradise — Stone, Flores
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu — Stone, Flores
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande — Flores
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere — Stone, Flores
Best Actor — Musical/Comedy
Diego Calva, Babylon — Flores
George Clooney, Ticket to Paradise — Stone, Flores
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion — Stone, Flores
Colin Farrell, Banshees of Inisherin — Stone, Flores
Tom Hanks, A Man Called Otto — Stone
Adam Sandler, Hustle — Flores
Best Supporting Actress
Jessie Buckley, Women Talking — Stone, Flores
Hong Chau, The Whale — Flores
Kerry Condon, Banshees of Inisherin — Stone, Flores
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere — Stone, Flores
Claire Foy, Women Talking — Stone
Janelle Monae, Glass Onion — Flores
Best Supporting Actor
Paul Dano, The Fabelmans — Stone
Brendan Gleeson, Glass Onion — Stone, Flores
Tom Hanks, Elvis — Stone
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans — Flores
Brad Pitt, Babylon — Stone, Flores
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere — Stone, Flores
Ben Whishaw, Women Talking — Flores
Best Director
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water — Stone, Flores
The Daniels, Everything Everwhere — Stone, Flores
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin — Stone, Flores
Sarah Polley, Women Talking — Stone, Flores
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans — Stone, Flores
Best Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin — Stone, Flores
Everything, Everywhere — Stone, Flores
The Fabelmans — Stone, Flores
TÁR — Stone, Flores
Women Talking — Stone, Flores