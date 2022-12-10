Trish Adlesic’s A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting chronicles the horrific events of October 27, 2018, but it also gives voice to those who escaped with their lives. It is a remarkably direct film with a powerful message. As someone who considers the Squirrel Hill area of Pittsburgh as a second home, it was difficult to see the survivors recount their experiences. As the credits begin to roll, we hear a new song sun by Idina Menzel. The song, co-written by Kate Diaz and Menzel, strengthens the message of resilience while never forgetting the events of that day.

How does one begin to write a song like this? I imagine that Diaz and Menzel felt enormous pressure to create something to honor so many lives lost, and they describe how they tapped into the emotion of that day. Music is a part of many different cultures and religions, and Diaz describes how Menzel’s humming changes from the beginning of the track to the end. It acknowledges pain and being lost, but that pain transforms into strength by the song’s end.

A Tree of Life, produced by Susan Margolin, is a testament to the power of a community in the face of unspeakable violence, and ‘A Tree of Life’ is a shining beacon. It is something true and honest to hold onto and bring us all home.

A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting is streaming now on HBOMax.