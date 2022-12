In Emma Needell’s short film, Life Rendered, reality bends with fantasy. Set in the future, Mark (played by Owen Teague) splits his time between a very real, rural Colorado and a virtual reality where he can live a life out of his reach. With his family, he must take care of his ailing father, but in his own virtual reality, he can find love on his terms.

In an exclusive for Awards Daily, Needell breaks down a particular scene of her film. It is eligible for the Live Action Short Film Oscar.