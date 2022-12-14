The Chicago Film Critics announced their winners. The top prizes were split between The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once. Banshees also took Best Actor and Screenplay. As follows:
BEST PICTURE: The Banshees of Inisherin
BEST DIRECTOR: Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST ACTRESS: Cate Blanchett, TÁR
BEST ACTOR: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: Women Talking by Sarah Polley
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: The Banshees of Inisherin by Martin McDonagh
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
BEST DOCUMENTARY: Fire of Love
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: Decision to Leave
BEST ART DIRECTION: Everything Everywhere All at Once, Jason Kisvarday & Amelia Brooke
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Decision to Leave, Kim Ji-Yong
BEST COSTUME DESIGN: Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shirley Kurata
BEST EDITING: Everything Everywhere All at Once, Paul Rogers
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE: Babylon, Justin Hurwitz
BEST USE OF VISUAL EFFECTS: Everything Everywhere All at Once
MOST PROMISING PERFORMER: Austin Butler, Elvis
MILOS STEHLIK AWARD FOR BREAKTHROUGH FILMMAKER: Charlotte Wells, Aftersun