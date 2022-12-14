The Chicago Film Critics announced their winners. The top prizes were split between The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once. Banshees also took Best Actor and Screenplay. As follows:

BEST PICTURE: The Banshees of Inisherin

BEST DIRECTOR: Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST ACTRESS: Cate Blanchett, TÁR

BEST ACTOR: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: Women Talking by Sarah Polley

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: The Banshees of Inisherin by Martin McDonagh

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

BEST DOCUMENTARY: Fire of Love

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: Decision to Leave

BEST ART DIRECTION: Everything Everywhere All at Once, Jason Kisvarday & Amelia Brooke

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Decision to Leave, Kim Ji-Yong

BEST COSTUME DESIGN: Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shirley Kurata

BEST EDITING: Everything Everywhere All at Once, Paul Rogers

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE: Babylon, Justin Hurwitz

BEST USE OF VISUAL EFFECTS: Everything Everywhere All at Once

MOST PROMISING PERFORMER: Austin Butler, Elvis

MILOS STEHLIK AWARD FOR BREAKTHROUGH FILMMAKER: Charlotte Wells, Aftersun