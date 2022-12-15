This morning, the Hollywood Critics Association along with 2022 HCA Film Awards Newcomer honoree and Belfast star Jude Hill, Till star Jalyn Hall, and The Black Phone star Madeleine McGraw announced the nominations for the 2023 HCA Film Awards on the HCA YouTube channel. The prestigious ceremony will be produced by DIGA Studios and Content.23 Media and live-streamed on the official HCA YouTube channel and HCA App from the historic Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, February 24th beginning at 6 p.m. PST / 9 p.m. EST.
Comedian, Actor, Writer Tig Notaro will host the 2023 HCA Film Awards ceremony. Named by Rolling Stone as one of the 50 best stand-up comics of all time, Tig can currently be seen in Star Trek: Discovery on Paramount+ and next year on AppleTV+’s The Morning Show. Last year, Tig starred in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, and prior to that was seen in the heartwarming Paramount film, Instant Family. Tig also previously wrote, produced and starred in the semi-autobiographical Amazon series, One Mississippi, for which she also directed an episode. Tig’s most recent and fully animated standup special, Drawn, was nominated for a Hollywood Critics Association Award earlier this year. Tig and her wife, Stephanie Allynne, co-directed the feature film, AM I OK?, starring Dakota Johnson and Sinoya Mizuno, which premiered at Sundance this year and will be available on HBO Max in 2023.
A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once, written and directed by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, led the 2023 HCA Film Awards with a total of nine nominations including Best Picture, Best Actress for Michelle Yoeh, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, and dual Best Supporting Actress nominations for Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis. The A24 film previously received seven HCA Creative Arts Awards nominations bringing the film’s total to sixteen HCA nominations.
Searchlight Pictures’ The Banshees of Inisherin received seven 2023 HCA Film Awards nominations including Best Picture, Best Actor for Colin Farrell, Best Supporting Actress for Kerry Condon, and Best Director for Martin McDonagh. The Searchlight Pictures film also received a nomination for Best Score last week at the HCA Creative Arts Awards, bringing its grand total to eight HCA nominations.
Focus Features’ TÁR, Sony Pictures’ The Woman King, and UA Releasing’s Woman Talking collected five 2023 HCA Film Awards nominations with each film being nominated for Best Picture. Variance Films’ RRR and Universal Pictures’ The Fabelmans received four 2023 HCA Film Awards nominations including Best Picture and Best Director. Other films nominated in the HCA Film Awards include Paramount Pictures’ Top Gun: Maverick, 20th Century Studios’ Avatar: The Way of Water, Warner Brothers’Elvis, and Netflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, just to name a few.
A complete list of nominees in all 19 categories can be found below:
Best Action Film
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
RRR
The Batman
The Woman King
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Animated Film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Bad Guys
Turning Red
Best Documentary Film
All the Beauty and The Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Good Night Oppy
Moonage Daydream
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
Best First Feature
Aftersun
Causeway
Emily the Criminal
The Inspection
Turning Red
Best Horror Film
Barbarian
Bones and All
Nope
The Black Phone
X
Best Indie Film
Aftersun
Cha Cha Real Smooth
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
TÁR
Best International Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR
Best Short Film
All Too Well: The Short Film
Moshari
North Star
Regret to Inform You
Triggered
Best Adapted Screenplay
Guillermo del Toro & Patrick McHale – Gulliermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Best Original Screenplay
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Seth Reiss & Will Tracy – The Menu
Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
Todd Field – TÁR
Best Director
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave
S.S. Rajamouli – RRR
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Todd Field – TÁR
Best Cast Ensemble
Babylon
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
The Woman King
Women Talking
Best Voice or Motion-Capture Performance
Antonio Banderas in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Ewan McGregor in Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Jenny Slate in Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Rosalie Chiang in Turning Red
Zoe Saldaña in Avatar: The Way of Water
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Keke Palmer – Nope
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor
Barry Keoghan- The Banshees of Inisherin
Ben Whishaw – Women Talking
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett – TÁR
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Best Actor
Austin Butler – Elvis
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
Best Comedy
Bros
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
The Menu
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Triangle of Sadness
Best Picture
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
RRR
TÁR
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Fabelmans
The Woman King
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Last week, the Hollywood Critics Association announced three of their 2023 HCA Film Awards honorary award recipients: Angela Bassett is receiving the HCA Acting Achievement Award, Rian Johnson is receiving the HCA Filmmaking Achievement Award, and the Cast/Crew of RRR is receiving the HCA Spotlight Award.