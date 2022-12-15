This morning, the Hollywood Critics Association along with 2022 HCA Film Awards Newcomer honoree and Belfast star Jude Hill, Till star Jalyn Hall, and The Black Phone star Madeleine McGraw announced the nominations for the 2023 HCA Film Awards on the HCA YouTube channel. The prestigious ceremony will be produced by DIGA Studios and Content.23 Media and live-streamed on the official HCA YouTube channel and HCA App from the historic Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, February 24th beginning at 6 p.m. PST / 9 p.m. EST.

Comedian, Actor, Writer Tig Notaro will host the 2023 HCA Film Awards ceremony. Named by Rolling Stone as one of the 50 best stand-up comics of all time, Tig can currently be seen in Star Trek: Discovery on Paramount+ and next year on AppleTV+’s The Morning Show. Last year, Tig starred in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, and prior to that was seen in the heartwarming Paramount film, Instant Family. Tig also previously wrote, produced and starred in the semi-autobiographical Amazon series, One Mississippi, for which she also directed an episode. Tig’s most recent and fully animated standup special, Drawn, was nominated for a Hollywood Critics Association Award earlier this year. Tig and her wife, Stephanie Allynne, co-directed the feature film, AM I OK?, starring Dakota Johnson and Sinoya Mizuno, which premiered at Sundance this year and will be available on HBO Max in 2023.

A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once, written and directed by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, led the 2023 HCA Film Awards with a total of nine nominations including Best Picture, Best Actress for Michelle Yoeh, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, and dual Best Supporting Actress nominations for Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis. The A24 film previously received seven HCA Creative Arts Awards nominations bringing the film’s total to sixteen HCA nominations.

Searchlight Pictures’ The Banshees of Inisherin received seven 2023 HCA Film Awards nominations including Best Picture, Best Actor for Colin Farrell, Best Supporting Actress for Kerry Condon, and Best Director for Martin McDonagh. The Searchlight Pictures film also received a nomination for Best Score last week at the HCA Creative Arts Awards, bringing its grand total to eight HCA nominations.

Focus Features’ TÁR, Sony Pictures’ The Woman King, and UA Releasing’s Woman Talking collected five 2023 HCA Film Awards nominations with each film being nominated for Best Picture. Variance Films’ RRR and Universal Pictures’ The Fabelmans received four 2023 HCA Film Awards nominations including Best Picture and Best Director. Other films nominated in the HCA Film Awards include Paramount Pictures’ Top Gun: Maverick, 20th Century Studios’ Avatar: The Way of Water, Warner Brothers’Elvis, and Netflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, just to name a few.

A complete list of nominees in all 19 categories can be found below:

Best Action Film

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

RRR

The Batman

The Woman King

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Bad Guys

Turning Red

Best Documentary Film

All the Beauty and The Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Good Night Oppy

Moonage Daydream

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Best First Feature

Aftersun

Causeway

Emily the Criminal

The Inspection

Turning Red

Best Horror Film

Barbarian

Bones and All

Nope

The Black Phone

X

Best Indie Film

Aftersun

Cha Cha Real Smooth

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

TÁR

Best International Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

Best Short Film

All Too Well: The Short Film

Moshari

North Star

Regret to Inform You

Triggered

Best Adapted Screenplay

Guillermo del Toro & Patrick McHale – Gulliermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Best Original Screenplay

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Seth Reiss & Will Tracy – The Menu

Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – TÁR

Best Director

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave

S.S. Rajamouli – RRR

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – TÁR

Best Cast Ensemble

Babylon

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Woman King

Women Talking

Best Voice or Motion-Capture Performance

Antonio Banderas in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Ewan McGregor in Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Jenny Slate in Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Rosalie Chiang in Turning Red

Zoe Saldaña in Avatar: The Way of Water

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Keke Palmer – Nope

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Barry Keoghan- The Banshees of Inisherin

Ben Whishaw – Women Talking

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett – TÁR

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Best Actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Best Comedy

Bros

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Menu

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Triangle of Sadness

Best Picture

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

RRR

TÁR

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

The Woman King

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Last week, the Hollywood Critics Association announced three of their 2023 HCA Film Awards honorary award recipients: Angela Bassett is receiving the HCA Acting Achievement Award, Rian Johnson is receiving the HCA Filmmaking Achievement Award, and the Cast/Crew of RRR is receiving the HCA Spotlight Award.