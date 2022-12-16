There is no clear frontrunner for Best Picture at the moment, nor for any other category, for that matter. That is a little unusual at this stage of the game, but perhaps to be expected after the late-breaking shake-up we saw last year. There does seem to be a recent trend of voters defying expectations with the film they ultimately choose. Parasite instead of 1917, CODA instead of The Power of the Dog. It’s probably better to head into the nominations phase without an actual frontrunner.

In every category there are at least two frontrunners that could win. So far, there doesn’t seem to be one ring to rule them all. That may change as other award groups name their winners and a real consensus begins to form.

One thing to note about Best Picture is the order of the awards has changed. This greatly impacted last year’s winner, I think, because once CODA won at the Producers Guild that propelled it towards a Best Picture win. It might have won anyway if the PGA went before the DGA.

The order used to be:

Globes

PGA

DGA

SAG

Oscar

Now it’s:

Globes

DGA

PGA

SAG

Oscar

The Producers Guild used to come in early. Now they weigh in late. That tells me they will be catching the buzz that will make them more likely to match Best Picture. The PGA and AMPAS are the only two groups that use the preferential ballot to decide their winners.

In general, in the era of the preferential ballot, films win either Director or Screenplay along with Picture. Sometimes they win both:

2009-The Hurt Locker – both

2010-The King’s Speech – both

2011-The Artist – both

2012-Argo – Screenplay (director not nominated)

2013-12 Years a Slave -Screenplay

2014-Birdman-both

2015-Spotlight-Screenplay

2016-Moonlight-Screenplay

2017-The Shape of Water-Director

2018-Green Book-Screenplay

2019-Parasite-both

2020-Nomadland-Director

2021-CODA-Screenplay

Now let’s look at ten years prior to that:

2008-Slumdog Millionaire-both

2007-No Country for Old Men-both

2006-The Departed-both

2005-Crash-Screenplay

2004-Million Dollar Baby -both

2003-ROTK-both

2002-Chicago-NEITHER

2001-A Beautiful Mind-both

2000-Gladiator–NEITHER

1999-American Beauty-both

1998-Shakespeare in Love-Screenplay

1997-Titanic-Director

1996-The English Patient-both

1995-Braveheart-Director

In the old days, you could win Best Picture without either Director or Screenplay if your film was a big enough spectacle. Like, for instance, let’s say Avatar: The Way of Water were to win now it might take many tech awards with it. But lately the reverse seems to be true. The tech awards tend to follow the director because it’s not decided with a preferential ballot. That is how you can tell that the ballot is muting the award somewhat and preventing sweeps. The big movies rarely win Picture but they often win Director.

We first have to figure out whether there will be a split vote between Picture and Director. If they really really really love a movie, it could get all three of the top awards, but that happens less and less frequently.

Right now, these movies have all four of the early nominations:

Only three times since 2009, when they first expanded the ballot, did films that hit all four of AFI, NBR, Globes and Critics Choice not go on to get a Best Picture nomination, and those were:

Mary Poppins Returns

If Beale Street Could Talk

Inside Llewyn Davis

Otherwise, those are your solid Best Picture nominees. So that means our top five are:

The Fabelmans

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything, Everywhere All at Once

Avatar: The Way of Water

Top Gun: Maverick

That gives us five more potential slots. The next strongest indicator is when you match Globes and Critics Choice beyond the four. And when we apply that indicator, we get:

TAR

Elvis

Glass Onion

Babylon

Then we get one more, if we are going by previous charts. That’s risky, obviously. Things can always change. Movies can just appear from out of nowhere too, if they’re attached to a leading performance that might be winning, like Sandra Bullock in The Blind Side. But I think we more or less have our Best Picture lineup, give or take.

The films I think might push through, especially if they get a SAG ensemble nomination would be:

The Woman King – Viola Davis

RRR – Pure love and enthusiasm, provided the media starts to notice and it becomes a story.

Till – Danielle Deadwyler

She Said – Timely, and many Academy members are personally involved in the story.

Our frontrunners and challengers, such as they are, as follows:

Best Picture – Fabelmans, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Banshees of Inisherin

Challengers? – Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick

Best Director – Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Challenger: The Daniels, Everything Everywhere; Martin McDonagh, Banshees, Jim Cameron, Avatar

Best Actor – Colin Farrell, Banshees

Challengers – Austin Butler, Elvis, Brendan Gleeson, The Whale

Best Actress – Michelle Yeoh, Everything; Cate Blanchett, TAR

Challenger – Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Best Supporting Actor – Ke Kuy Kwan, Everything; Brendan Gleeson, Banshees

Challenger – Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Best Supporting Actress – No frontrunner, anyone’s game

Original Screenplay – The Banshees of Inisherin

Challenger – Everything, Everywhere; The Fabelmans

Adapted Screenplay – Women Talking

Challenger – None right now

And with that, my predictions

Best Picture:

The Fabelmans

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Top Gun: Maverick

Elvis

TÁR

Women Talking

Babylon

Glass Onion

My next tier:

RRR

She Said

Empire of Light

Aftersun

Triangle of Sadness

All Quiet on the Western Front

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Bardo

Thirteen Lives

The Whale

Best Director:

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jim Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

The Daniels, Everything Everywhere

Todd Field, TAR

Alt: Sarah Polley, Women Talking, Rian Johnson, Glass Onion; Damien Chazelle, Babylon; Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King; Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front; S. S. Rajamouli, RRR

Best Actor:

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Bill Nighy, Living

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

Alt: Will Smith, Emancipation; Diego Calva, Babylon; Adam Driver, White Noise

Best Actress:

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Alt: Olivia Colman, Empire of Light; Margot Robbie, Babylon

Supporting Actress:

Jessie Buckley, Women Talking

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Claire Foy, Women Talking

Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere

Alt: Angela Bassett, Wakanda Forever

Supporting Actor:

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Alt: Brad Pitt, Babylon; Micheal Ward, Empire of Light; Anthony Hopkins, Armageddon Time

Original Screenplay:

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Everything Everywhere All At Once

TÁR

Elvis

Alt: Armageddon Time, Babylon, Vengeance, Empire of Light

Adapted Screenplay:

Women Talking

She Said

Top Gun: Maverick

The Whale

The Son

Editing:

Top Gun: Maverick

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Fabelmans

The Banshees of Inersherin

Alt: Elvis, Babylon

Cinematography:

Avatar: The Way of Water

Top Gun: Maverick

All Quiet on the Western Front

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Bardo

Alt: The Fabelmans, The Banshees of Inisherin, Empire of Light

Sound:

Top Gun: Maverick

Elvis

Babylon

Wakanda Forever

Avatar: The Way of Water

Alt: All Quiet on the Western Front

Production Design:

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Babylon

Pinocchio

Alt: Bardo, The Fabelmans

Costumes:

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Wakanda Forever

The Woman King

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Alt: Living

Visual Effects:

Avatar: The Way of Water

Top Gun: Maverick

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Batman

Alt: Everything Everywhere All at Once; RRR; Beast; Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Documentary Feature:

Goodnight Oppy

In Her Hands

Sidney

Fire of Love

Icarus: The Aftermath

Alt: Riotsville, USA; SR., Wildcat

The bottom line is this – whatever wins Best Picture will either win Screenplay or Director or both. By my list here, only two movies can win – The Fabelmans (with director) or The Banshees of Inisherin. If you think Everything, Everywhere is going to win, it has to take either or both of those categories.